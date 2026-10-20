Southern Railway has announced special trains to manage festive-season passenger demand, including a Mangaluru Central to Rameswaram service. A separate train from Bidar to Ajni will help Ambedkar followers attend Deekshabhoomi celebrations in Nagpur.

Southern Railway has announced special one-way express trains to accommodate the additional passenger rush and facilitate travel during the festive season. The special services will operate on selected routes, including Chennai Egmore to Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Central to Rameswaram. These services are intended to provide additional travel options for passengers and help manage the increased demand.

Train No. 06142, the Mangaluru Central to Rameswaram Express Special, will depart from Mangaluru Central at 4.15 am on October 19 and arrive at Rameswaram at 7.30 pm on the same day.

According to railway officials, the special train will have 21 coaches. The coach composition will include First AC, AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, General Second Class and luggage-cum-brake vans.

Special Train From Bidar To Nagpur For Deekshabhoomi

The Social Welfare Department has arranged a special train from Bidar district in Karnataka to Ajni, near Nagpur in Maharashtra, to help followers of Dr B.R. Ambedkar attend the Dhamma Chakra Pravartan Din celebrations at Deekshabhoomi on October 20, which coincides with Vijayadashami.

Passengers can travel on Train No. 07081 from Bidar to Ajni. The train will depart from Bidar at 8.30 pm on October 19. For the return journey, Train No. 07082 will depart from Ajni for Bidar at 11.30 pm on October 20.