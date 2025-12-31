A 26-year-old Biocon employee died after falling from the sixth floor of the company premises in Bengaluru on Tuesday afternoon. Police have launched an investigation, and the body has been sent for post-mortem examination.

A tragic incident was reported on Tuesday afternoon at the Bengaluru premises of leading biotechnology firm Biocon, where a 26-year-old software engineer lost his life after falling from the sixth floor of the company building. The incident has sent shockwaves through the tech community and raised concerns over workplace safety.

Details Of The Incident

The deceased has been identified as Ananthkumar (26), a resident of Banashankari in Bengaluru. He was employed as a software engineer at Biocon. According to preliminary information, Ananthkumar was standing on the balcony of the company’s cafeteria on Tuesday afternoon and was reportedly speaking to his girlfriend at the time.

During the conversation, he is believed to have accidentally lost his balance and fallen from the sixth floor of the building.

Died On The Spot

Ananthkumar sustained severe head and bodily injuries due to the impact of the fall and succumbed to his injuries on the spot owing to excessive bleeding. Company staff and security personnel rushed to the scene immediately; however, he had already passed away by the time help arrived. Several employees present at the location were reportedly traumatised by the incident.

Investigation Underway

Preliminary information suggests that Ananthkumar was speaking to his girlfriend when the incident occurred. However, it is yet to be ascertained whether the fall was accidental or if other factors were involved. The statement of his girlfriend, who is considered a key eyewitness, is expected to play a crucial role in the investigation.

Officials from the Parappana Agrahara police station visited the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, and a case has been registered. Further investigation is underway.

Company Statement

In an official statement, Biocon said: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our employees in Bengaluru. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family during this extremely difficult time and assure them of our support. As the matter is currently under police investigation, we are unable to share further details.”

The untimely death of a young professional at a prestigious company has cast a pall of gloom over Bengaluru’s tech sector.