Udupi Shocker: Wife Steals ₹23 Lakh Gold from Husband’s Bank Locker in Kapu
In Udupi’s Kapu, a woman allegedly stole ₹23 lakh worth of gold from her husband’s bank locker after duplicating a key. The theft, linked to a domestic dispute, has sparked a police investigation.
A strange theft in Udupi
A bizarre theft has come to light in Uchila, Kapu taluk, Udupi, where a wife allegedly stole gold worth lakhs after stealing her husband's locker key.
Trouble in their marriage
Kiran Kumar (42), a resident of Uchila village, is an electrical engineer at a company in Padubidri. He married Vanitha in 2016. Due to marital problems, they were living in separate rooms in the same house.
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Locker key kept in an almirah
Kiran Kumar kept his important documents and gold jewellery in a locker at the IDBI Bank's Udupi branch. He stored the locker key in an almirah at home, a fact his wife was aware of.
The wife got a duplicate key made
On April 10, while Kiran Kumar was at work, Vanitha allegedly called a key maker around 2 PM. She claimed the almirah key was lost and got a duplicate made. She then used this key to open the almirah and steal the bank locker key.
Gold worth ₹23.67 lakh stolen
In his complaint to the police, Kiran Kumar alleged that she then used the key to access the locker at the IDBI Bank's Udupi branch. He claims she stole about 169 grams of gold jewellery, worth an estimated Rs 23.67 lakh.
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