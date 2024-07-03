BBMP begins white topping work on 15 roads in Bengaluru

The BBMP in Bengaluru is set to commence white topping on 15 major roads, overseen by Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath. Thirteen project packages are finalized, two are pending approval. Preparations include Bhumi Puja and site surveys for infrastructure upgrades. Coordination aims to minimize disruptions, with traffic management and utility duct integration pivotal for project success.

The BBMP (Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike) has announced the commencement of white topping work on 15 major roads in Bengaluru. Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed officials to make the necessary preparations for the Land Puja ceremony, which will mark the start of this significant infrastructure project.

During an inter-departmental coordination meeting held at the BSWML office, Girinath stated that 13 of the 15 packages for the white topping project have already been finalized and contractors have been appointed. The remaining two packages are awaiting government approval, and Girinath has urged officials to expedite preparations to complete the Land Puja soon.



Girinath emphasized the importance of coordination among various departments involved in the project. He directed that site surveys be conducted to assess the need for replacing water supply and drainage pipes, as well as BESCOM and KPTCL cables and gas pipelines. He stressed that any necessary changes should be made before the white topping work begins, and warned that no road cutting would be permitted once the work is complete.

A list of the locations where white topping will be carried out has already been distributed to all relevant departments. Joint inspections have been conducted, and final preparations are underway to ensure a smooth start to the project. The white topping will cover approximately 150 kilometres of road in the city.



Traffic police officers have requested that alternative routes be designated in areas where work is being done to minimize disruptions. They also mentioned that the work will be conducted around the clock to meet the project deadline.

To streamline the process, an integrated system for utility ducts will be established on both sides of the roads undergoing white topping. Girinath called for close coordination with traffic police to manage route changes and ensure the timely completion of the work. He emphasized that the project should progress step-by-step to avoid disrupting vehicle movement.

