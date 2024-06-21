Bengaluru: BBMP develops ‘PACE’ app to address pothole complaints

BBMP's new PACE app allows Bengaluru citizens to report potholes by submitting photos via their mobile phones. The app sends these reports to contractors for repair, who then upload completed photos. This system ensures timely fixes, escalates delays, and features an unmanned billing system for efficiency, aiming to improve road conditions during the rainy season.

As the rainy season begins, Bengaluru's roads are plagued with potholes, making driving a challenging task. To tackle this recurring issue, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has developed a new app called 'PACE' (Pothole Assistance Citizen Engagement) specifically for reporting road potholes. The app is set to be launched soon by Urban Development Minister and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

Bengaluru spans an area of 800 square kilometres and boasts a road network stretching approximately 14,000 kilometres. This network includes 1,344 kilometres of arterial and sub-arterial roads, consisting of 470 roads. Additionally, there are 85,176 ward roads covering the remaining 12,529 kilometres. Despite BBMP spending crores of rupees annually on road development, the onset of monsoon often transforms driving into an adventure due to the proliferation of potholes. This year is no different, and the problem has once again resurfaced.



Previously, road pothole complaints were collected through BBMP's Fix My Street (FMS) app. However, recognizing that the FMS app was inundated with various other complaints, BBMP decided to create a separate app solely for road pothole issues. The PACE app aims to streamline the process of reporting and addressing pothole problems more efficiently.

How does the PACE app work?

The PACE app, designed by BBMP, allows citizens to report potholes by downloading the app on their mobile phones, taking a photo of the pothole, and submitting it. This information is then sent to the contractor responsible for fixing the pothole through the concerned engineer. Once the pothole is repaired, the contractor uploads a photo of the completed work. A message is also sent to the complainant to confirm the resolution of their complaint, as explained by B.S. Prahlad, Chief Engineer of the Road and Infrastructure Department.



To ensure the timely redressal of complaints, specific time-frames have been set for each process stage. If the deadline for addressing a complaint is missed, the issue is escalated to the supervisor. This system helps take prompt action against any delays caused by the contractors.

The PACE app features an unmanned billing system, eliminating the need for contractors to submit work bills manually. All records are maintained within the app, ensuring a seamless and efficient process.

