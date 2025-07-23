Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has directed officials to legally ban grazing of cows, calves, sheep, and goats in forest areas, citing damage to saplings, threats to wildlife, and recent tiger deaths from poisoned cattle.

Bengaluru: Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has instructed senior forest department officials to initiate legal action to prohibit the grazing of livestock, including cows, calves, sheep, and goats, within Karnataka’s forest areas.

Directive Issued to Senior Officials

In a letter addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary and the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Khandre expressed concern over the large-scale grazing of cattle in forest lands. He noted that such activities damage young saplings, obstruct natural forest regeneration, and create a fodder shortage for herbivorous wildlife.

Disease Transmission and Human-Wildlife Conflict

The minister also warned of the potential spread of diseases from domestic livestock to wild animals. A lack of forest regeneration can impact rivers and intensify human-wildlife conflict, he said.

Importantly, Khandre highlighted the absence of compensation provisions in cases where herders are killed by wildlife.

Environmentalists’ Demands and Court Rulings

The decision comes in response to pressure from environmentalists and wildlife enthusiasts. Khandre cited the Madras High Court’s ruling that banned livestock grazing in Tamil Nadu forests. As a result, cattle have reportedly been brought into Karnataka for grazing, prompting immediate action.

Trigger: Death of Five Tigers

The directive also follows a tragic incident in which five tigers died in Male Mahadeshwara Hills. The tigers reportedly consumed the poisoned carcasses of cattle, placed by herders.

Statewide Ban Ordered

To protect forest biodiversity and aid in forest regeneration, Minister Khandre has ordered a complete ban on grazing cows, calves, sheep, and goats in all forest areas across Karnataka.