A gang of women posing as ragpickers is stealing steel, wires, even a bronze Ganesha idol from under-construction sites and shops in Bagalkote. Locals demand swift police action after multiple thefts caught on CCTV in Vidyagiri and surrounding areas.

Bagalkote: Residents of Bagalkote are dealing with a rise in thefts carried out by a gang of women who pose as ragpickers. Operating in broad daylight, they target under-construction homes and shops, breaking locks and stealing steel and wires.

Thieves steal even idols

The cunning tactics of this women’s gang have been caught on CCTV. In one shocking incident, a woman stole a 10-15 kg bronze Ganesha idol installed by shopkeepers for worship at a complex in Vidyagiri, Bagalkote. The gang brazenly took the idol without any hesitation.

Wire theft from storeroom

In another case captured on CCTV, a woman broke into a storeroom and stole bundles of wires, leaving locals stunned by the audacity of the thieves.

Rising theft incidents across Bagalkot

The menace of this gang is increasing in Bagalkote, Navanagar, and Vidyagiri areas. They operate under the guise of ragpickers, stealing discreetly and escaping without being noticed. Local traders and residents are alarmed by the frequent thefts.

Locals demand swift police action

Residents have urged police to act promptly, using the CCTV footage to arrest the culprits and prevent further thefts. The community demands urgent measures as these incidents continue to rise in Bagalkot.