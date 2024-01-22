Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration: High alert in THESE areas in Bengaluru today

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda conducted inspections at sensitive areas ahead of the Pran Pratishthan event at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. He visited various police stations, scrutinized register books for security details, and emphasized vigilance. Strict actions and heightened police deployment are planned for the inauguration day to ensure resident safety and smooth proceedings. The Commissioner instructed personnel to be on high alert.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda personally conducted inspections at sensitive areas in the city, as part of heightened security measures in anticipation of Pran Pratishthan today at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. The Commissioner visited several police stations, including Commercial Street Police Station, Bharatinagar Police Station, Shivajinagar Police Station, HSR Layout Station, Bandepalaya Police Station, Begur Police Station, and Bommanahalli Police Station.

    Ensuring thorough preparations for the event, Commissioner Dayananda meticulously examined the station's register books to gather information about security arrangements. Strict actions are slated for implementation tomorrow, with a substantial deployment of police personnel across the city to ensure the safety of residents and smooth proceedings during the inauguration.

    The Commissioner, during his visits, emphasized the need for vigilance and reviewed the sensitivity of key areas in the city. He issued instructions to the police personnel and told the police to be on high alert today.

     

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
