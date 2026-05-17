ASI excavations near Hampi’s Hazara Rama Temple uncovered a buried Vijayanagara-era structure with rare elephant artworks, raising hopes that an ancient temple remains preserved underground.

HOSAPETE: The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has made a stunning discovery near the world-famous Hazara Rama Temple in Hampi. During an ongoing excavation, they've unearthed a stone ceiling and rare elephant artworks belonging to an ancient temple from the Vijayanagara era.

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The find happened near the southern gate wall of the Hazara Rama Temple, where restoration work is going on. Many of Hampi's monuments were damaged during the war of 1565, and their remains are now being discovered one by one, giving us a glimpse into the rich art of that time.

As soon as the discovery was made, K. Ramakrishna Reddy, the Archaeological Superintendent of the ASI Hampi Circle, rushed to the site with his team for an inspection.

Officials believe there's a good chance the entire temple is still intact, buried under the soil. They think it could be a temple that's many centuries old.

4.30 metres long and 4.25 metres wide

The structure is about 4.30 metres long and 4.25 metres wide. What's visible now is a brick-built shikhara (tower) and the top of the sanctum sanctorum. The team estimates that walls over 10 feet high could still be safely preserved underground. Officials have also guessed that this might have been a Jain temple. This discovery is a big deal for anyone studying Hampi's history. Reddy confirmed that the sculptures will be carefully preserved and restored.

Historical Monuments

V. Virupakshi, the State General Secretary of the State Tourist Guides Association, praised the ASI's work. He said the excavation is being done scientifically and systematically, bringing buried historical monuments to light. "This will help reopen the pages of the Vijayanagara Empire's past glory," he added.