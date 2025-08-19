The alleged disappearance of Ananya Bhat has been debunked. Investigations reveal that Sujatha Bhat fabricated the story against Dharmasthala, using a fake photo to mislead the public. Full details of the deception uncovered.

Bengaluru: The alleged disappearance of Ananya Bhat, purported daughter of Sujatha Bhat, a central figure in the Dharmasthala controversy, has been largely debunked. Investigations reveal that Sujatha Bhat and her anti-Dharmasthala group fabricated the story to mislead the public and media. Asianet Suvarna News, following leads from Sujatha Bhat’s claims, has exposed a series of falsehoods surrounding her narrative, including the origin of the photo she claimed was of her missing daughter. The truth behind the photograph has now been uncovered, showing it was not Ananya Bhat, but Vasanthi, the daughter-in-law of Rangaprasad, manipulated to suit Sujatha’s story.

Sujatha Bhat’s Dubious Claims About Her Past

Sujatha Bhat claimed she lived in Kolkata until 2005, but records contradict this. Evidence shows she resided with Prabhakar Baliga in Ripponpet, Shivamogga, until 2005. Afterward, she moved to Bengaluru and entered into a live-in relationship with a man named Rangaprasad.

Who Is Rangaprasad?

Rangaprasad was a retired BEL employee living alone after the death of his wife. He had a son, Sreevatsa, and a daughter, both married. Sujatha initially joined Rangaprasad’s household as a helper while he lived with his son and daughter-in-law, Vasanthi, in their Kengeri home.

Rangaprasad’s Health And Sujatha’s Entry

Rangaprasad, a diabetic, regularly visited a private hospital for treatment, where Sujatha worked a small job. They became acquainted, and she quickly moved into his house with her belongings. Over time, she began speaking negatively about his son and daughter-in-law in front of Rangaprasad, gaining influence over the household.

Vasanthi’s Suspicious Death

Vasanthi, who had separated from her husband Sreevatsa and returned to her parents in Kodagu, died under suspicious circumstances in 2007. She had previously worked as a nurse at MS Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru. Following her death, Sreevatsa’s health declined due to alcoholism, allowing Sujatha to consolidate control over the family property.

Rangaprasad Left Homeless

Sujatha eventually sold Rangaprasad’s house through a real estate broker. Sreevatsa, bedridden, moved to a rented home, while Rangaprasad was left homeless. Sreevatsa passed away in 2015, and Rangaprasad, estranged from his family, died alone on January 12 of this year. Sujatha left the house with 20 lakhs, and the family continues to bear the consequences of her actions.

The Truth Behind Ananya Bhat’s Photo

Sujatha presented a passport-sized photo, claiming it was her daughter Ananya. Asianet Suvarna News uncovered that the image was actually of Vasanthi, Rangaprasad’s daughter-in-law, from her college days. The photo had been altered by adding a bindi with a blue pen, misleading people into believing it depicted Ananya.