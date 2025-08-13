Sujatha Bhat, actually Sujatha Upadhya from Perika near Udupi, has made shocking allegations about Dharmasthala. Her brother-in-law reveals her past, family background, and controversial history, raising questions about her claims.

Bengaluru: The woman who has recently come forward under the name Sujatha Bhat is, in fact, Sujatha Upadhya, hailing from Perika village near Udupi. She grew up in a family with three daughters and has now made shocking allegations implicating prominent figures Veerendra Heggade and Harshendra Heggade. Sujatha claims that her 22-year-old daughter went missing in Dharmasthala and suspects kidnapping and murder, prompting her to request the government to match any discovered skeletal remains with her DNA for proper religious rites. But behind these claims lies a complex personal history, as revealed by her brother-in-law, Mahabaleshwara, which raises questions about her credibility and motives. Investigations so far indicate that a real estate dispute might also be driving these accusations.

Family Details And Early Life

Sujatha Upadhya, popularly known as Sujatha Bhat, is the youngest of three sisters from a family in Perika near Parkala. According to her brother-in-law, Mahabaleshwara Bhat (husband of her sister Varija), her behaviour in early adulthood was often considered problematic.

Mahabaleshwara stated, “I've known Sujatha since 1988, after marrying my sister Varija. Her family often warned against sheltering her due to her disreputable behaviour.”

Personal History And Controversies

Mahabaleshwara shared that Sujatha claimed her daughter went missing in Dharmasthala in 2003. However, he revealed that Sujatha was never married. She reportedly had an illicit relationship, became pregnant, and later underwent an abortion at a clinic in Aroor, disposing of the foetus in the Sita River.

He added, “Later, she was caught for immoral activities at the Udupi bus stand and sent to the Nittur remand home. She escaped after a week by tying sarees to the compound wall. Despite searching, her family couldn’t find her. After three years, she returned to Bengaluru.”

Attempts At Rehabilitation And Work

Upon her return to Bengaluru, Sujatha sought help from her sister Varija. Mahabaleshwara said he helped her get a job at Shekhar Hospital, but she left after a week. Over time, she made various claims about her employment and offered financial assistance, which the family refused, fearing legal trouble.