In the Ananya Bhat case, Vasanthi’s decomposed body has been found, raising questions over photo claims made earlier. Social media demands justice and calls for a thorough reinvestigation into the mysterious circumstances surrounding her death.

Bengaluru: The Soujanya case has been riddled with diversions and conflicting narratives, raising serious questions about the true intentions of those involved. While the public seeks justice for Soujanya, there are concerns that some may be attempting to manipulate the case for personal or political gains, potentially tarnishing the reputation of Dharmasthala. The ongoing controversies, including conflicting statements and misleading claims, have made it increasingly difficult to separate the quest for justice from attempts to sensationalise the case.

Sujatha Bhat’s Controversial Claims

Amidst the confusion, Sujatha Bhat's claims and the photo she presented have further muddied the waters. The identity of the person behind Sujatha is gradually coming to light, and a full investigation may reveal more hidden players.

Emergence Of Vasanthi’s Death

Vasanthi's death has now emerged as another mystery. The photo Sujatha Bhatt presented as her daughter, Ananya, has been identified as Vasanthi. While Sujatha continues to claim it is her daughter, official confirmation of the photo’s authenticity is still pending.

Mysterious Circumstances Around Vasanthi’s Death

The case now revolves around Vasanthi’s death, initially ruled a suicide just a month after her marriage. However, suspicions of foul play are rising. Vasanthi, a nurse at a reputed hospital in Bengaluru, had married Sreevatsa, a patient she fell in love with.

Connections Complicating The Case

Interestingly, Sujatha Bhatt was in a live-in relationship with Sreevatsa's father, Rangaprasad, while he was receiving treatment at the hospital. Vasanthi went missing a month after her wedding on July 10, 2007, and her decomposed body was found in a river 24 days later. Despite a burnt hand and identification through her attire and traditional Mangalsutra, the case was closed as a suicide.

Rising Calls For Reinvestigation

Suspicions continue to surround Vasanthi’s death. Social media users and activists are demanding a re-investigation, questioning the circumstances and seeking to identify those responsible. The call for ‘Justice for Vasanthi’ is growing louder, and the next developments remain to be seen.