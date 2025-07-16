BJP’s Amit Malviya slammed the Congress-led Karnataka government over Bengaluru’s traffic woes after EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti pledged ₹1 crore to identify choke points using AI and satellite data. He called it "disappointing."

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Tuesday took a sharp swipe at the Congress-led Karnataka government over the persistent traffic woes in Bengaluru, after EaseMyTrip Co-Founder Prashant Pitti offered to fund a project to identify the city's choke points using artificial intelligence and satellite imagery.

Replying to Pitti's post on social media platform X, Malviya termed the situation "the most disappointing thing" and criticised the Congress-led state government for failing in its basic responsibilities.

Malviya Calls for Apology from CM and DyCM

He further implied that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar should apologise to the people of the city and address the issue as an "urgent priority."

In a social media post on X, Malviya wrote, "This is the most disappointing thing you'll see in a long time. The Karnataka government is simply not doing its job. And now, unicorn start-up founders have had to step in--taking it upon themselves to fund and execute what should have been a government responsibility. If @siddaramaiah and @DKShivakumar have even a shred of shame, they should apologise to the people of Bengaluru and address the issue as an urgent priority. Remember this: BJP is the natural party of governance. Even on its worst day, the BJP and its allies are a thousand times more competent than the Congress. Learn from Karnataka. Don't repeat their mistake. Never vote for the Congress. Ever."

<br><strong>100 Minutes in Traffic Sparks Startup-Backed Solution</strong></h2><p>The BJP IT cell head's remarks came after Prashant Pitti shared that he was stuck for over 100 minutes at a traffic choke point on Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road, highlighting the lack of traffic lights or police presence at the location. </p><p>To address the issue, Pitti committed Rs 1 crore to the initiative aimed at identifying traffic choke points in the city using Google Maps data, AI tools, and satellite imagery. He urged the<a href="https://newsable.asianetnews.com/tag/bengaluru"> Bengaluru</a> Traffic Police and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to collaborate by providing raw data feeds and forming a dedicated team to act on the insights.</p><p>Pitti wrote, "I am committing INR 1 Cr to find Bangalore Choke-Points via Google Maps & AL. 11 km → 2.15 hours in Bangalore Traffic on Saturday late night! I was stuck at one choke-point at ORR, where I spent 100 mins struggling to understand why there is no traffic-light or cop here! But I don't want one more "Bengaluru Traffic Memes or Rant". I WANT TO FIX IT..." </p>