Actress Harshika Poonacha and Bhuvann Ponnanna named their daughter Tridevi Ponakka in a touching ceremony. The name blends divine meaning and parental love, reflecting her birth during Navratri and their bond.

What is the meaning of the name?

On her special day (naming ceremony), we seek all your best wishes and blessings so that she grows up to be a wonderful person serving humanity and the universe. If you ask us why we chose this name, here's the explanation: In Hinduism, "Tridevi" refers to the three principal goddesses: Saraswati, Lakshmi, and Parvati (or Durga). They are the consorts of the Trimurti (Brahma, Vishnu, and Shiva) and represent knowledge, wealth/prosperity, and power/love, respectively.

Tridevi = "Tri" because she is a strong number 3 according to her birth date and time.

Devi because she was born on the first day of Navratri and is a gift from Goddess Mookambika.

Ponakka = This is a combination of her parents' names: Ponnanna + Harshika = “Ponakka”.

Baby's birth during Navratri!

Harshika gave birth last October. She wrote about this on social media: "We are very happy to announce the birth of our 'Chaikarti Moodi'. Harshika and our baby are both healthy. According to me, our daughter looks exactly like Harshika. Harshika, on the other hand, says that our daughter is a copy of me. Let’s see who she resembles in the future."

Golden Star Ganesh and Shilpa hosted a grand baby shower for Harshika Poonacha. The party was held at Golden Star Ganesh's house. There is no Seemantha Shastra in Kodagu, but the Kannada film industry celebrated Seemantha for Harshika. This event took place at Ganesh's house.

Harshika Poonacha was born in Ammathi, Kodagu. She has acted in Kannada, Bengali, and other language films and has also participated in dance shows. Bhuvann Ponnanna, who has also acted in films, participated in 'Bigg Boss Kannada Season 4'. Initially, they claimed to be friends. Despite rumours of them being in a relationship, they denied it. The couple had a grand wedding in 2023. They helped many people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harshika’s family is very close to Golden Star Ganesh’s family. Harshika reportedly wanted to build a big house, but Ganesh advised her: "Build it if necessary. Instead, save money for your child's future." They have followed this advice.