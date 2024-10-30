Karnataka HC grants 6 weeks interim bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case for treatment

The Karnataka High Court granted actor Darshan six weeks of interim bail for urgent medical treatment due to severe back pain. His legal team presented evidence of worsening health, while CID raised concerns about witness safety. Darshan must surrender his passport during treatment.

Karnataka HC grants 6 weeks interim bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case for treatment vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 10:43 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim bail for a fixed period of six weeks to popular actor Darshan. This decision comes in light of the actor's urgent medical needs related to his ongoing health issues. Darshan will be allowed to undergo treatment at a hospital of his choice, with the condition that he submits detailed information regarding his treatment within a week.

Darshan’s legal representative, CV Nagesh, presented a compelling case during the hearing. He highlighted that Darshan has been facing severe back pain since 2022, which has worsened in recent months. An MRI scan conducted by Dr. Sadashiva revealed problems in the spinal nerve at L5 and S1. The medical report indicated that while conservative treatment may alleviate some pain, surgical intervention is necessary to address the bulging discs and avoid potential complications, including loss of urinary and foot control.

Renukaswamy murder case: Kannada actor Darshan, Pavithra Gowda's bail pleas rejected

The High Court acknowledged the severity of Darshan's condition. The judge emphasized that the accused should not be denied necessary medical treatment, even within the context of the ongoing legal proceedings. The judge's statement highlighted the importance of addressing health issues promptly, particularly when they pose risks of paralysis or numbness.

Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan faces IT probe over alleged Rs 80 lakh payment for false confession

However, the bail was not granted without concerns. CID raised objections, stating that witnesses in the case may be threatened if Darshan were to be released. This case is complex, as it involves serious allegations, including kidnapping and murder.

As Darshan prepares for his treatment, he is also required to surrender his passport, ensuring he remains within the jurisdiction while receiving medical care.

What was the case?

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged partner Darshan, allegedly leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9.

In September, Bengaluru police submitted a comprehensive charge sheet containing 3,991 pages against 17 individuals involved in the case, which includes Darshan and Gowda.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Britain King Charles III, Queen Camilia on wellness retreat in Bengaluru whitefield yoga and meditation vkp

Britain’s King Charles III, Queen Camilia on wellness retreat in Bengaluru: All you need to know

Surrender passport don't contact witness Karnataka HC's 7 conditions in actor Darshan's interim bail vkp

'Surrender passport, don't contact witness': Karnataka HC's 7 conditions in actor Darshan's interim bail

Bengaluru metro fares may rise by 20% BMRCL hints Read more vkp

Bengaluru metro fares may rise by 20%, BMRCL hints; Read more

Karnataka chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh presses for faster completion of Bengaluru sub-urban rail project vkp

Karnataka chief secretary Shalini Rajneesh presses for faster completion of Bengaluru sub-urban rail project

Mumbai influencer Dev J Sharma faces backlash apologises after insulting Kannadigas Police take action vkp

Mumbai influencer who insulted Kannadigas faces backlash, issues apology after police action (WATCH)

Recent Stories

cricket Abhishek Nayar Confirms No New Additions to India Squad for 3rd Test against New Zealand scr

IND vs NZ 2024: No new additions to India squad for 3rd Test

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees anr

Latest Zero Neck Blouse Designs for Cotton Sarees

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction AJR

From KL Rahul to Rishabh Pant: Top players likely to be released before IPL 2025 auction

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH] NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan welcomes Tiger Shroff for exciting Diwali special [WATCH]

cricket ICC Test Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal climbs, Jasprit Bumrah loses Top Spot scr

ICC Test Rankings: Jaiswal climbs, Bumrah loses top Spot

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon