Karnataka HC grants 6 weeks interim bail to actor Darshan in Renukaswamy murder case for treatment

The Karnataka High Court granted actor Darshan six weeks of interim bail for urgent medical treatment due to severe back pain. His legal team presented evidence of worsening health, while CID raised concerns about witness safety. Darshan must surrender his passport during treatment.

The Karnataka High Court has granted interim bail for a fixed period of six weeks to popular actor Darshan. This decision comes in light of the actor's urgent medical needs related to his ongoing health issues. Darshan will be allowed to undergo treatment at a hospital of his choice, with the condition that he submits detailed information regarding his treatment within a week.

Darshan’s legal representative, CV Nagesh, presented a compelling case during the hearing. He highlighted that Darshan has been facing severe back pain since 2022, which has worsened in recent months. An MRI scan conducted by Dr. Sadashiva revealed problems in the spinal nerve at L5 and S1. The medical report indicated that while conservative treatment may alleviate some pain, surgical intervention is necessary to address the bulging discs and avoid potential complications, including loss of urinary and foot control.



The High Court acknowledged the severity of Darshan's condition. The judge emphasized that the accused should not be denied necessary medical treatment, even within the context of the ongoing legal proceedings. The judge's statement highlighted the importance of addressing health issues promptly, particularly when they pose risks of paralysis or numbness.



However, the bail was not granted without concerns. CID raised objections, stating that witnesses in the case may be threatened if Darshan were to be released. This case is complex, as it involves serious allegations, including kidnapping and murder.

As Darshan prepares for his treatment, he is also required to surrender his passport, ensuring he remains within the jurisdiction while receiving medical care.

What was the case?

According to police sources, 33-year-old Renukaswamy, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra Gowda, which enraged partner Darshan, allegedly leading to the fan's murder. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9.

In September, Bengaluru police submitted a comprehensive charge sheet containing 3,991 pages against 17 individuals involved in the case, which includes Darshan and Gowda.

