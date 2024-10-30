'Surrender passport, don't contact witness': Karnataka HC's 7 conditions in actor Darshan's interim bail

Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa has been granted six weeks of interim bail by the Karnataka High Court for medical surgery after spending 131 days in jail for the Renukaswamy murder case. The court imposed seven conditions, including surrendering his passport and submitting weekly medical reports.

The court’s decision follows a series of troubling events, including allegations that Darshan paid 30 lakhs to cover up the murder of Renukaswamy. After providing money to three individuals, who later surrendered to the police, Darshan was implicated in the case. His actions led to the arrest of 17 people, including himself and actress Pavithra Gowda. Darshan was initially placed in the Ballari Central Jail after facing issues in Bengaluru’s Parappa's Agrahara Jail, where he received undue luxury.



In the murder case, the police have filed a charge sheet comprising over 3,990 pages. After several bail applications, both Darshan and Pavithra Gowda were initially denied release. Although Darshan sought permission to undergo treatment in Bengaluru for severe back pain, the court-mandated he receive care within the confines of Ballari Jail.

Upon examination by VIMS doctors in Bellary, it was determined that Darshan was suffering from a severe spinal condition that could lead to paralysis, stroke, and numbness if not treated promptly. Despite recommendations for surgery at a government hospital, Darshan insisted on treatment at Apollo Hospital in Mysore.

On Wednesday, the High Court approved Darshan's request for interim bail for six weeks to undergo necessary surgery. The court stipulated that it must be informed of his treatment progress every week. To mitigate concerns that Darshan might attempt to flee abroad or influence witnesses, the court imposed the following seven conditions for his bail:



1. Surrender of his passport

2. A bond of Rs 2 lakh

3. Surety from two individuals

4. No direct or indirect threats to witnesses

5. Submission of a medical report within a week

6. No attempts to destroy witness evidence

7. No contact with witnesses

Following the court's decision, Darshan’s wife, Vijayalakshmi Darshan, expressed her gratitude and shared a photo from Kamakya Shaktipeeth, highlighting the emotional weight of the moment.

