Acid sale is banned in Karnataka: Home Minister G Parameshwar

Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwar bans acid sales in Karnataka following a vicious attack in Mangalore. Initiatives include shelter provision for victims and increasing women's representation in law enforcement. He emphasizes a proactive police approach and vows to tackle violence against women.

To combat the growing menace of acid attacks, Home Minister Dr G. Parameshwar has announced a ban on the sale of acid in Karnataka. This comes in the wake of a recent horrific incident in Mangalore where a man attacked three college girls with acid, sparking outrage and calls for stringent measures to address such crimes.

Addressing a seminar on 'Violence against women', Dr Parameshwar reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring the safety and security of women and children across the state. He emphasized that violence against them would not be tolerated and outlined concrete steps to provide support and protection to victims.

One of the key initiatives announced by the Home Minister is the provision of shelter for victims of acid attacks. This move aims to offer immediate assistance and refuge to those affected by such barbaric acts, ensuring they receive the care and support they need during their recovery process.

Furthermore, Dr. Parameshwar stressed the importance of a proactive and people-friendly approach by the police force. He urged law enforcement officials to listen to the grievances of women and act swiftly to address their concerns. The Home Minister emphasized the need for a prompt response to complaints, reassuring women that the police are committed to their safety and well-being.

As part of efforts to enhance women's representation in law enforcement, Dr. Parameshwar announced plans to establish six new police stations in Bangalore and increase the percentage of women personnel to 25%. This move aims to create a more inclusive and gender-sensitive police force, better equipped to address the needs of women in distress.