    62-year-old Bengaluru tourist goes missing during Dudhsagar jeep excursion, search ops underway

    A 62-year-old tourist named Abdul Rafique from Bengaluru went missing during a jeep excursion to Dudhsagar. He was with his wife when he disappeared near a rivulet in a forest. Authorities launched extensive search operations, urging anyone with information to assist. Rafique's wife reported the incident, and efforts to find him are ongoing.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Apr 19, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    A 62-year-old tourist from Bengaluru, identified as Abdul Rafique, has gone missing during a jeep excursion to Dudhsagar on Thursday. The incident unfolded in the afternoon, prompting authorities to launch extensive search operations.

    According to reports, Rafique and his wife were on a visit to Goa, staying at a hotel in Varca. Their itinerary included a planned visit to Dudhsagar, a renowned waterfall destination in the region. The missing person's case has been officially registered by the police, with efforts to locate Rafique continuing as of today.

    WATCH: Video of trekkers made to do sit-ups for violating rules at Dudhsagar Falls goes viral

    Rafique's wife informed the authorities that the jeep had made a stop near a rivulet in the dense forest en route to the waterfalls at around 1:30 PM. It was during this stop that they noticed Rafique was no longer with them. His co-passengers initiated a search in the area before alerting the authorities, reported TOI.

    The couple had been travelling together, enjoying their stay in Goa before the unfortunate incident occurred. Authorities have intensified search efforts, deploying resources to locate Rafique and ensure his safe return. The search operation is expected to continue until Rafique is located, with authorities urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the efforts.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2024, 3:29 PM IST
