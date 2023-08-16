Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not yielding profits...' Karnataka govt mulls having own Airports Authority like AAI

    Minister for Infrastructure Development MB Patil revealed on Tuesday that the Karnataka state government is actively considering the creation of its own Airports Authority, akin to the Airports Authority of India (AAI), to manage the airports under construction within the state.

    Speaking to media persons following his participation in the Independence Day celebrations, Patil voiced dissatisfaction with the practice of handing over airport operations to AAI, as it failed to yield any financial benefits for the state.

    Addressing media persons, Patil questioned the decision to grant operational control of Mangalore Airport to the Adani group by the AAI, indicating that the state government had initially entrusted AAI with this role. He pondered why AAI then transferred the responsibility to Adani. 

    He argued that if the state government is investing in airport development, it should also manage its operations to maximize benefits and mitigate operation charges.

    Patil emphasized that careful evaluation of the potential advantages, disadvantages, feasibility, and legal challenges would precede any definitive decision regarding the establishment of a state-run Airports Authority. 

    He expressed discontent with the current arrangement and asserted that government officials have been directed to scrutinize the terms and conditions that led to AAI's control of Mangalore Airport.

    On a different note, Patil shared ongoing negotiations with multinational corporations like FOXCONN, IBC, and Marubeni for the establishment of substantial manufacturing facilities in Karnataka, each valued in the millions of dollars.

