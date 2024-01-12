Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'No open statements on Deputy Chief Minister role in Karnataka': Mallikarjuna Kharge's stern warning

    As the political landscape in Karnataka and Telangana gears up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) president, Mallikarjuna Kharge, has issued a stern warning to party ministers against making open statements regarding the creation of the post of Deputy Chief Minister (DCM).

    Author
    Srishti ms
    First Published Jan 12, 2024, 1:38 PM IST

    During a meeting at the AICC office in New Delhi, Congress government ministers from Karnataka and Telangana delivered the warning. Kharge emphasised that the ongoing confusion surrounding the Deputy Chief Minister's position has been detrimental to the party's credibility and the government's functioning. He urged ministers to exercise discretion and refrain from discussing such sensitive issues publicly.

    Kharge, who is known for his straightforward approach, highlighted that the High Command had already clarified its stance on the matter. However, some ministers persisted in revisiting the same issues, perpetuating an atmosphere of uncertainty, prompting Kharge to imply that such behavior would no longer be tolerated.
    During the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi echoed Kharge's sentiments, urging ministers to prioritise listening to the grievances of party workers and building their confidence. The emphasis on maintaining internal cohesion within the party became a focal point of the discussion.

    In addition to the warning, the meeting also delved into preparations for the Lok Sabha elections. The leaders discussed the appointment of party workers to corporation boards, with strategist Shashikant Senthil set to create a strategic plan in the war room for the upcoming elections. The agenda also included discussions on extending the benefits of guarantee schemes to a wider population in Karnataka and Telangana, where the party holds power. Moreover, the party considered welcoming leaders from the BJP into the Congress fold.

    The High Command, aiming for a proactive approach, instructed party leaders to finalise candidates in as many constituencies as possible by the end of January. The High Command will take decisions regarding fielding ministers for the Lok Sabha elections, as revealed by Karnataka Health Minister Dinesh Gundurao.

    Senior leaders such as Dr. G. Parameshwar, MB. Patil, Dr. HC. Mahadevappa, K. H. Muniappa, Satish Jarakiholi, and others provided insights into the candidate selection process during the meeting. AICC general secretaries Surjewala and Venugopal were also present, underscoring the significance of the discussions.

    The Congress plans to hold a workers' convention in Mangalore on January 21 to strengthen its base in the coastal region, a known stronghold of the BJP. Participation is expected from AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, AICC General Secretaries, ministers, Gram panchayat members, and party MLAs, making it a pivotal event in the party's organizational strategy for the impending Lok Sabha elections.

    Last Updated Jan 12, 2024, 1:38 PM IST
