    "I miss you,says i-Pill...": Zepto faces backlash over inappropriate notification to woman

    Bengaluru's Zepto faced backlash after sending an inappropriate notification to customer Pallavi Pareek regarding an emergency contraceptive pill. Pareek criticized the messaging on LinkedIn, highlighting its insensitivity. Zepto quickly apologized and promised to retrain their team to prevent similar issues in the future.

    "I miss you,says i-Pill...": Zepto faces backlash over inappropriate notification to woman dmn
    First Published Oct 15, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 15, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    Bengaluru: Zepto, a quick-commerce platform based in Bengaluru, faced considerable backlash online after sending an unsolicited and inappropriate notification to customer Pallavi Pareek. The message read, “I miss you, Pallavi. Says i-Pill emergency contraceptive pill,” along with three teary-eyed emojis.

    Disturbed by the message, Pareek shared a screenshot on LinkedIn, tagging Zepto and its support team. She highlighted the inappropriateness of the notification, especially given the sensitive nature of the product. “Dear Zepto and Zepto Cares team, so many things wrong about this. One, I have never ordered an emergency pill from you. Even if I did, you should know that this is not something that should be missing me or I should be missing it,” she stated, questioning why she received the message despite not placing any order.

    This is the notification she received:

    "I miss you,says i-Pill...": Zepto faces backlash over inappropriate notification to woman dmn

    As a professional focused on workplace sexual harassment prevention and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), Pareek criticized the company's messaging for lacking sensitivity and crossing ethical lines. “Messaging is right only if it is sensitive or humorous or has some logic to it. I draw a line when your notifications are flirty or trying to be sleazy cheesy. But this is a little too much,” she remarked.

    Despite her concerns, Pareek affirmed her continued support for Zepto, stating she “loves the app” and regularly uses quick-commerce services. Her intention was to address the issue of careless messaging rather than criticize the product itself.

    Pareek's post ignited discussions among social media users, prompting various reactions. In response to the criticism, Zepto quickly issued an apology, acknowledging their mistake. “Messaging is right only if it is sensitive or humorous or has some logic to it. I draw a line when your notifications are flirty or trying to be sleazy cheesy. But this is a little too much,” the company stated.

    Zepto assured customers that they had taken immediate action to resolve the issue, including retraining their team to prevent similar incidents in the future. While the situation was awkward, the company's swift apology helped mitigate some of the online backlash, emphasizing the need for thoughtful and respectful communication in marketing.

