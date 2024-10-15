Kerala: Protests erupt after Kannur ADM's death, panchayat president Divya comes under fire

Kannur's Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu was found dead at his residence, just a day after District Panchayat President P.P. Divya publicly accused him of corruption over a delayed petrol pump permit. Divya alleged the permit was granted only after Babu's transfer order was issued.

Kannur: The untimely demise of Kannur Additional District Magistrate Naveen Babu has sparked protests against Kannur panchayat president PP Divya. During a farewell function on Monday (Oct 14), P.P. Divya left the stage after accusing ADM Naveen Babu of corruption. She alleged that permission for a petrol pump in Chengalai had been delayed for months, claiming it was granted only after a transfer order was issued. Divya stated she would disclose further information within two days, asserting that she knew how the N.O.C. was obtained. Her speech took place in the presence of the Collector, and she expressed a desire not to stay for the distribution of memento.

Here is what she said:

"After taking office, the Chief Minister of Kerala said, 'A file represents a person's life.' How many people truly understand this? Officials must reflect on this at least once. I once called the ADM regarding the N.O.C. for a petrol pump in Chengalai. The entrepreneur visited me multiple times, stating there was no decision. Just yesterday, he informed me he received the N.O.C. Regardless, I know how it was granted. I came to this event to express my gratitude for that N.O.C. Honesty is essential in life. What happened in Kannur should not occur elsewhere. People must be helped in a better way, considering those around them. Remember, it is government service. I hope I will not be here when the gifts are distributed; there are specific reasons for this, which everyone will understand in two days."

ADM Naveen Babu was found hanging at his residence on Tuesday (Oct 15). He had been transferred from Kannur to his home district of Pathanamthitta and was supposed to travel there by train today. However, family members reported that he did not board the train this morning, leading to concerns. He was later discovered dead at his residence.

In the wake of ADM Naveen Babu's death, opposition leader V.D. Satheeshan criticized P.P. Divya and described the news of Naveen Babu's passing as shocking and accused Divya of speaking disrespectfully about him. He characterized the incident as akin to murder, asserting that Naveen Babu was someone without allegations of corruption, even from opposition parties. Satheeshan condemned Divya's behavior, stating that her uninvited appearance and disrespectful words are unacceptable.

