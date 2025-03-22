Career

MEXT: Fully funded Japanese scholarship for Indian students

MEXT (Monbukagakusho) Scholarship is offered by the Japanese government every year. Let's learn more about it.

Fully Funded

It covers tuition fees, airfare, and a monthly stipend for living expenses.
 

Field of study

The scholarship is available for undergraduate, postgraduate, research, and specialized training students.
 

No tuition fees

Scholars study at Japanese universities without paying tuition.
 

Eligibility criteria

Requires excellent academic records, age limits, and proficiency in English or Japanese (depending on the course). Japanese is not essential but is preferred for most courses.
 

Application process

Includes crafting an excellent application. You will be then shortlisted for a written test. The final round includes an interview conducted by the Japanese Embassy or Consulate.
 

Language requirement

While many programmes are in English, learning Japanese is encouraged for better cultural adaptation.
 

Career opportunities

MEXT is one of the most prestigious scholarships. Scholars gain access to global career opportunities in academia, research, and multinational companies.
 

Application period

The application period for MEXT 2026 will start in April 2025. Please visit the official website of Embassy of Japan in India for more details.

