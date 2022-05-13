Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sunil Chhetri, Ivan Vukomanovic all-praise for Reliance Foundation Development League

    The Reliance Foundation Development League is turning out to be a great platform to nurture young Indian football talents. Meanwhile, Sunil Chhetri and Ivan Vukomanovic have backed the same.

    First Published May 13, 2022, 4:42 PM IST

    Ever since the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL) kicked in, fans were sure of more competitive football action coming into Indian football. It has undoubtedly delivered nearly a month in the tournament, as fans have been impressed by the quality of competitive football even the youths have produced so far, thanks to the exposure to the Indian Super League (ISL) setup. Meanwhile, the competition has also impressed Indian and Bengaluru FC (BFC) captain Sunil Chhetri, along with Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) head coach Ivan Vukomanovic, referring to the tournament as a right step ahead in Indian football.

    The first-ever RFDL saw seven Indian Super League clubs and Reliance Foundation Young Champs compete for the top honours, with the top two teams getting a chance to participate in the NextGen Cup to be held in the UK. On Thursday, Bengaluru FC became the champions as Kerala Blasters FC finished runners-up, meaning both teams will participate in the NextGen Cup. The talismanic Chhetri thanked Reliance Foundation for investing in the first-ever Development League, saying they have done what was needed.

    ALSO READ: East Bengal ends association with Shree Cement; hunts for new investor before ISL 2022-23

    "There are so many players, especially youngsters, who do not get enough chances. When they do get it, some of them make the most out of it. Reliance Foundation Development League is the right step forward in the right direction. So many players of different teams who did not get enough chances in the ISL played and are playing here. They can also look forward to playing 90 minutes in a competitive tournament. Congratulations, Reliance Foundation, for doing what was needed," Chhetri, the Indian football icon and inspiration for budding footballers, said.

    Meanwhile, Vukomanovic heaped praise on the organisation of the RFDL, saying such competition will only help Indian football in the 'global picture'. Vukomanovic, who recently extended his stay at the club till 2025, added that the reserve side has proved their mettle in the RFDL, and he is happy to see their progress.

    ALSO READ: RELIANCE FOUNDATION DEVELOPMENT LEAGUE TO KICK OFF ON APRIL 15; 7 ISL CLUBS TO PARTICIPATE

    "I have always said that investing in youth development is right. Investing in youth will bring progress to Indian football. It is indeed delightful to see our boys in KBFC doing so well. It was great for our youngsters to show everyone they have the potential and talent to participate at a higher level," said Vukomanovic in a message.

    "The Reliance Foundation Development League is a great thing, especially for the young boys to show their qualities and compete. I would like to congratulate all these people organising and developing that league from my side. That is how it will help Indian youth and later on Indian football in the global picture," added the Serbian who helped Kerala reach the final of the 2021-22 season.

