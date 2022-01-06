  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia

    ATK Mohun Bagan is currently placed third in the ISL 2021-22. Sandesh Jhingan had signed for Croatia’s HNK Sibenik. However, he has back with ATKMB for the ISL season remainder.

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan re-signs Sandesh Jhingan after short spell in Croatia
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Goa, First Published Jan 6, 2022, 7:58 PM IST
    Things are unstable for ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB) in the 2021-22 Indian Super League. It is placed third on the table, while its performance has not been a consistent one of late. Meanwhile, with the January transfer window currently on, the club has made a signing in the form of its former top defender Sandesh Jhingan.

    Jhingan had joined Croatian top-tier club HNK Sibenik last year. However, he suffered a calf injury that derailed his performance, as he never played a match for the side. Meanwhile, both parties mutually decided to terminate the contract, while ATKMB pounced on the opportunity to resign its former defender.

    Jhingan is well aware of the club, having played for the side last season and helping it reach the final of the ISL last season, where it lost to Mumbai City FC (MCFC). His arrival now makes ATKMB a top contender to qualify for the playoffs and to claim the ISL League Winners’ Shield by finishing atop the points table. He is a couple of matches short of playing his 100th ISL game.

    Before ATKMB, Jhingan played for Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) for six seasons. He has ended up on the runners-up side twice with KBFC. He won the AIFF Player of the Year award last season. He would be highly desperate to lift the coveted ISL title this term. However, he will have a task at hand to guide ATKMB to the final.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2022, 7:58 PM IST
