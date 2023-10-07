Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: We're lucky to have Parthib Gogoi, says NorthEast United FC's coach after draw against Punjab FC

    NorthEast United FC's head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, expresses satisfaction with his team's performance in their first away match of the ISL 2023-24 season, highlighting the emergence of talent and tactical considerations.

    football ISL 2023-24: We're lucky to have Parthib Gogoi, says NorthEast United FC's coach after draw against Punjab FC snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 12:37 PM IST

    NorthEast United FC head coach, Juan Pedro Benali, expressed his contentment with his team securing a point in their inaugural away match of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 season, held at New Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Friday. The emerging talent for NorthEast United FC, Parthib Gogoi, achieved an impressive feat by becoming the first Highlander to score in the opening three consecutive games of an ISL season. Gogoi's precise right-footed strike, just outside the Punjab FC box in the closing moments of the first half, gave his team the lead.

    Nevertheless, Punjab FC managed to equalize when Melroy Melwin Assisi capitalized on a moment of miscommunication among NorthEast United FC's defenders, following Juan Mera's corner kick. The match witnessed both teams striving for a decisive goal, ultimately concluding with the spoils shared.

    Reflecting on the match, Benali acknowledged the challenge posed by Punjab FC's young and energetic team. He pointed out that while his team had numerous opportunities, they needed to focus on consistency and avoid lapses in concentration.

    Benali stated during the post-match press conference, "Well, we played against a good young team who runs a lot, who made it hard for us. But we had a lot of chances, like they had some chances. We made only one mistake, they scored. We need to be more consistent in that. Also, the lack of concentration a little bit. But slowly, slowly, we build a team. One point away. Great points. One more to the box and looking forward to the next game."

    He also commended Gogoi's contributions but emphasized the importance of the young player staying grounded and dedicated to his improvement.

    Regarding having a talent like Parthib in his squad, Benali remarked, "He's still young, still has time. Don't put him so high because when he falls down, it's difficult to put him up again. He's young, he's working hard, he's giving everything. We're lucky to have him. And he needs to grow slowly, slowly. He needs a lot of experience. He needs to work more. Yes, he scores, but he needs to participate more in the game."

    Responding to inquiries about the effectiveness of using Albiach as his Number 9, Benali revealed his tactical approach and preference for flexibility in his forward line. He explained that this strategy aimed to exploit the width of the pitch to overcome the sturdy Punjab FC defense.

    "We know that they have strong defenders. If we had a Number 9, fixed nine, it would be easy for them. It was very important for us to be moving the striker and the offensive midfielder to get the back of their midfielders. And this is what happened. We created that space, and we were looking for that space to create and to enter from the sides. We did it. It worked. And now we will see how to prepare against Kerala (Blasters FC), something different," he elaborated.

    Benali concluded the press conference by sharing his vision for long-term success in the league, emphasizing hard work, belief, and dedication as the essential attributes for his team to achieve their goals. He said, "Work, work, and work. Believe in yourself. And one more thing: work. That's it."

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 12:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2023-24: Scott Cooper proud of Jamshedpur FC after team seals hard-earned 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Scott Cooper proud of Jamshedpur FC after team seals hard-earned 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez dissatisfied despite 1-0 win over Punjab FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez dissatisfied despite 1-0 win over Punjab FC

    football ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters' players join fans in unique celebration after win over Jamshedpur FC - WATCH snt

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters' players join fans in unique celebration after win over Jamshedpur FC - WATCH

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Carles Cuadrat cautions East Bengal FC despite victory over Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Carles Cuadrat cautions East Bengal FC despite victory over Hyderabad FC

    football ISL 2023-24: Feel like we lost 2 points, says unhappy Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera after draw to Mumbai City FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Feel like we lost 2 points, says unhappy Odisha FC's Sergio Lobera after draw to Mumbai City FC

    Recent Stories

    Former Karnataka CM DV Sadananda Gowda expresses displeasure over BJP-JDS alliance decision

    Former Karnataka CM DV Sadananda Gowda expresses displeasure over BJP-JDS alliance decision

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: Public entry restricted inside palace on THESE dates vkp

    Mysuru Dasara 2023: Public entry restricted inside Palace on THESE dates

    Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date; promo released [WATCH] ATG

    Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen starrer crime-thriller to release on THIS date; promo released [WATCH]

    Karnataka: KSRTC adds 148 new 'Pallakki Utsav' buses to its fleet; check details vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC adds 148 new ‘Pallakki Utsav’ buses to its fleet; check details

    Delhi Pollution action plan comes into force as AQI plunges to 'Poor' category; check details AJR

    Delhi: Pollution action plan comes into force as AQI plunges to 'Poor' category; check details

    Recent Videos

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon
    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka Bandh: Protesters hold mock funeral of TN CM Stalin as Cauvery row continues (WATCH)

    Video Icon