Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC made it tough for us, says Mumbai City FC's coach after hard-fought win

    Mumbai City FC notched a narrow 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in their inaugural home fixture of the ISL 2023-24 season on Sunday night.

    football ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters FC made it tough for us, says Mumbai City FC's coach after hard-fought win snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 9, 2023, 1:18 PM IST

    Mumbai City FC's head coach, Des Buckingham, expressed his satisfaction with his team's performance following their hard-earned 2-1 triumph over Kerala Blasters FC on Sunday, even in the face of a challenging travel itinerary. This victory marked Mumbai City FC's first home win of the 2023-24 Indian Super League (ISL) season, extending their unbeaten streak in the league.

    The crucial breakthrough for Mumbai City FC arrived in injury time during the first half when Jorge Diaz scored a goal with a tap-in. Kerala Blasters FC managed to equalize in the second half, but the decisive winning goal came from Lalengmawia Ralte, who placed a well-timed shot into the net following a miscued clearance.

    Leading up to their home encounter against the Blasters, Mumbai City FC had played three consecutive matches on the road in both the ISL and the AFC Champions League. This demanding schedule included a grueling journey lasting over 19 hours to Uzbekistan for a match against Navbahor. Buckingham revealed that this travel had added to the team's fatigue.

    During the post-match press conference, Coach Buckingham praised his players for their dedication and adaptability in challenging circumstances. He commended their willingness to find different approaches to secure victories, especially when facing formidable opponents like Kerala Blasters FC.

    "For the players to do what they have just done and work as hard as they have, I'm extremely pleased with it (the performance). We have a way which we want to play, which is attractive and attacking football. But sometimes, you don't get to do that. We came up against a very good Kerala Blasters FC side with very good players and they made it very tough. Other teams will (too), and we know this. We need to find different ways to win. And that fight, that aggression and determination especially on the back of what has been a long and tiring two-and-a-half weeks, was very good to see," he said.

    Buckingham also spotlighted the outstanding performance of Lalengmawia Ralte, who notched his first goal of the season. Ralte, originally from Mizoram, had been deployed in a more advanced role compared to the previous season and had excelled in this new position.

    "I can't speak highly enough of Apuia. He’s a young player, he’s 22. This is my third season with him. When I signed, he was at 6, a defensive midfield player who had a breakout season with NorthEast United FC (before he joined Mumbai City FC)," Buckingham said. 

    "He is so open minded to try new things and learn. His attitude is as good as it can and it should be for a professional footballer at this club. He tries to improve his game everyday, both on and off the field. Because of that, he gets himself more minutes on the field. That’s why he is playing as many minutes as he is and has since I've been here and he’s starting to reap the benefits of that. He scored three or four goals last season and got himself an assist. He’s got his targets this year to try and improve that. But the beauty of that is if he can develop his game further forwards, we know he can play in a deep-lying role and that will only help enhance that role when he goes back to playing that. Because he’ll be able to understand and see those moments further forwards that will develop his game going forward," he added.

    Last Updated Oct 9, 2023, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2023-24: We're lucky to have Parthib Gogoi, says NorthEast United FC's coach after draw against Punjab FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: We're lucky to have Parthib Gogoi, says NorthEast United FC's coach after draw against Punjab FC

    football ISL 2023-24: Scott Cooper proud of Jamshedpur FC after team seals hard-earned 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Scott Cooper proud of Jamshedpur FC after team seals hard-earned 1-0 win over Hyderabad FC

    football ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez dissatisfied despite 1-0 win over Punjab FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: FC Goa coach Manolo Marquez dissatisfied despite 1-0 win over Punjab FC

    football ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters' players join fans in unique celebration after win over Jamshedpur FC - WATCH snt

    ISL 2023-24: Kerala Blasters' players join fans in unique celebration after win over Jamshedpur FC - WATCH

    football ISL 2023-24: Coach Carles Cuadrat cautions East Bengal FC despite victory over Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2023-24: Coach Carles Cuadrat cautions East Bengal FC despite victory over Hyderabad FC

    Recent Stories

    Do not hurt my children, take me instead Father pleads to Hamas to release his family unharmed

    'Don't hurt my children, take me instead...' Father pleads to Hamas to release his family unharmed

    Butter Chicken to Jalebi-Rabri: 7 popular foods at Punjabi weddings vma eai

    Butter Chicken to Jalebi-Rabri: 7 popular foods at Punjabi weddings

    Kerala: Maoist activity prompts police to beef up surveillance in Wayanad anr

    Kerala: Maoist activity prompts police to beef up surveillance in Wayanad

    Israel Palestine: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites of War torn country ATG

    Israel-Palestine: 7 UNESCO World Heritage sites of War torn country

    1948 - 2023: 7 major wars between Israel and Palestine rkn eai

    1948–2023: 7 major wars between Israel and Palestine

    Recent Videos

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon