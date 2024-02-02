ISL 2023-24: FC Goa's Marquez eyes future matches after win over Hyderabad FC; WATCH highlights

FC Goa continued their winning juggernaut against Hyderabad FC as they won by 2-0 at the Gachibowli Stadium as Manolo Marquez and his men picked up from where they had left off in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 on Thursday.

Following a commanding 2-0 victory over Hyderabad FC in Matchweek 13 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez is eager to focus on the forthcoming matches.

The Gaurs took an early lead when Carlos Martinez nodded in a cross from Brandon Fernandes just seven minutes into the game. Martinez, the Spanish forward, completed his first-half brace in the 30th minute with a skillful touch to convert Jay Gupta’s cross into a goal. This sealed the match 2-0, with FC Goa maintaining their unbeaten streak for the season's first 11 games and ascending to the top of the league table.

Marquez commended Ayush Dev Chhetri, who earned his first ISL start of the season, and lauded Martinez for his pivotal brace that secured all three points.

“I'm very happy with Ayush(Dev Chhetri). I think that he deserved his first game as a starter. (He) is 20 years old, but last season he played a lot of games. This season the club signed better players in that position. We have a few players like Paolo (Retre), Raynier (Fernandes), Rowllin Borges (who can play in that position), but Ayush is always training very well, (has) a lot of quality and he deserves this chance and I'm very happy for him,” stated Marquez in the post-match press conference.

“And Carlos (Martinez), I think that I don't need to say anything about him,” he added.

The Spanish coach acknowledges the significance of each game as he anticipates the upcoming matches. He also stresses the importance of every point for his team.

“Every game is a challenge (for us). We are indeed unbeaten, but it's also true that in some games we could've lost. In some games that we won, we could've drawn, but in some games that we drew, we could've won.”

Next, the Gaurs will travel to Odisha for another challenging game. Recognizing the strength of the Kalinga Warriors, the 55-year-old anticipates a fierce battle.

“And I think that we have a competitive team. And I think we will remain there (in the hunt) till the end of the season. However, facing the top five teams in the table will pose a tough challenge.” Marquez concluded.