ISL 2022-23: Want to create something special at Chennaiyin FC, says Brdaric after win over NorthEast United

Chennaiyin FC signed off in style as they finished their Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season with a thrilling 4-3 win over NorthEast United FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Friday, and coach Thomas Brdaric was delighted with the positive finish to the campaign.

Within the game's first three minutes, Rahim Ali opened the scoring for the home team. The second half of the game saw six goals scored between both teams, but Marina Machans were the ones that ended up on the winning side as midfielder Sajal Bag scored the winner in the last minute of the game. As a result, Chennaiyin FC concluded the season tied for eighth place in the Hero ISL standings and even on points with FC Goa.

Chennaiyin FC were among the sides competing for a top-six berth in February, but a dismal run of performances saw them slide out of the playoff race. They completed the year in eighth place, three points behind Odisha FC in sixth. Brdaric was upbeat despite the season's ups and downs and was happy with the character displayed by his players during the campaign.

"The whole season has been full of ups and downs, it was a positive end, but unfortunately it is not enough to qualify for the playoffs. We deserved the points tonight, we dictated the game and created a lot of chances, but also due to some mistakes on our end we finished the season three points short of the top six. The boys have shown fight, and I am very proud of them for it," Brdaric said in the official post-match press conference.

Chennaiyin FC had the advantage in the first half, but NorthEast United Bounced back in the second half with three goals until the home team scored an injury-time winner. In the same way that the reverse fixture, where the scores were equal, did, it turned into an absurdly high-scoring game. Brdaric views this game, which the two-time Hero ISL champions finally delivered on the field and put on a fight that pleased him, as a turning point in most of Chennaiyin FC's matches this season.

"In professional football, we have to understand that when you are on the field, you must deliver. We have to protect the lead, defend well, and be active in the game. Luckily, we bounced back in the game, but it was not our objective to let the opponent score three goals after taking a 3-1 lead early on. That is why we have a lot to work on in the future. I hope the players learn from this season and prepare well with a proper mindset," he said.

Brdaric overtook the Chennaiyin FC squad only in June 2022 and is keen on the project to build something special with the team. The CFC head coach demanded fans be patient and stick together.

"We have to be patient and make smart decisions in the future about the players. Everybody will have the opportunity to prove themselves in the upcoming Hero Super Cup, and I want the fans to support them and stick together. Then we will decide which player will stay for the upcoming season with CFC," he stated.

"I love being here and I want to create something special at CFC," he added.