ISL 2022-23: Time running out for East Bengal FC for playoffs as they take on FC Goa

FC Goa will have a chance to go four points clear of the final playoff spot when they lock horns with East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Thursday.

The Gaurs are now in fifth place, one point ahead of Bengaluru FC, who is vying for a playoff spot, and four points ahead of Odisha FC. The Torch Bearers, who are currently in sixth place but 10 points behind it, are at risk of being eliminated from the playoff race.

FC Goa is back in action and hungry to climb the standings four days after stealing three points from Kerala Blasters. The Gaurs will move up to a third position with a victory. But every team in the postseason places behind them will have two games to play.

This past Sunday, FC Goa's scoresheet included some well-known names. Before Noah Sadaoui's sixth goal of the year, Iker Guarrotxena scored his seventh of the year. Redeem Tlang now has three goals for the season after adding one to his total.

Head coach Carlos Pena might make a few changes to rest some players who may not have recovered from the side's last Hero ISL encounter.

"The pressure has not decreased despite our last win. It was a necessary victory because the team was performing well but not getting the results for it. The last game against Kerala was a complete game," said Pena.

"Now our focus shifts to the next game. It also carries the same importance as the last one and we want to win three points tomorrow," he added.

Last week, Hyderabad FC added to the pressure East Bengal FC was under to secure a playoff position. The Torch Bearers lost at home for the sixth time this year. The fact that Stephen Constantine's team has won all three of their away games will give them a psychological advantage.

The Torch Bearers have already scored 15 goals. Cleiton Silva, who shares the Hero ISL's top scorer this year with Mumbai City FC's Jorge Diaz, has scored nine of the 15 goals.

The trio of Silva, Suhair VP and Mahesh Singh has caused many problems for several defenders over the season. East Bengal FC might receive a boost in defence if Ivan Gonzalez is fit to start the match.

"When we last played them, it was the second game of the season. This time around, it will be completely different. Every game is different. You cannot look at that game and say this is how they are. They have evolved since then", said Constantine. "They are fighting for the top six and we are fighting for pride. It will be another difficult game, but we do not come to lose games," he added.

In five Hero ISL meetings between the two sides, the Gaurs have been triumphant twice, while the Torch Bearers have won only once. Two games have ended in draws. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, a 94th-minute Edu Bedia winner gave FC Goa a 2-1 win.