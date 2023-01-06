ISL 2022-23: Playoffs challenge on the line as Chennaiyin FC takes on Jamshedpur FC

Jamshedpur FC will host Chennaiyin FC at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Saturday, in Matchweek 14 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23.

Jamshedpur FC presently holds down the tenth spot with five points, while Chennaiyin FC holds down the seventh spot with fourteen points. Chennaiyin FC has a chance to fight FC Goa and Odisha FC for their playoff spots after losing points recently. With a game remaining against both of these teams, Chennaiyin can move into the playoff zone with two victories in their next games.

However, both teams in this match are entering off of losses. A motivated Kerala Blasters team defeated Jamshedpur FC 3-1 in Kochi, and Chennaiyin FC battled valiantly before falling to an in-form Mumbai City FC 2-1.

Even though Jamshedpur FC continued to use the back-three configuration that helped them draw a match against FC Goa two weeks ago, they could not withstand Kerala Blasters' high-press strategy last week. It is still being determined if their head coach Aidy Boothroyd will stick with this lineup in the forthcoming match or make other adjustments.

Boothroyd suggested that his side needs to start games a lot better in his pre-match press conference. "It's clearly something that will make a big difference to our points and, therefore, our place in the table if we stop conceding these ridiculous goals at key times in a match," he said.

Since their convincing 7-3 victory over NorthEast United FC on December 10, Chennaiyin FC has gone winless. On that particular day, Abdelnasser El Khayati was at his best. Along with Cleiton Silva and Lallianzuala Chhangte, he now holds the ISL scoring record with seven goals and a hat trick in that game. He makes Chennaiyin FC a threat to every team in the league while he's on the field.

Chennaiyin FC head coach Thomas Brdaric played down the expectations when asked about top-4 and title-winning ambitions in his pre-match press conferences. "We came here to develop, and we start from zero - from the beginning. We build a team, we develop a team, and we are competitive," he said.

There have been eleven encounters between the two sides. With five victories, three losses, and three ties, Chennaiyin FC has the advantage in head-to-head games. In their November matchup, Chennaiyin FC prevailed 3-1. For Chennaiyin FC, Peter Sliskovic, Vincy Barretto, and El Khayati scored goals, but Ishan Pandita netted the sole goal for Jamshedpur FC.