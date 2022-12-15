Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC, ATK Mohun Bagan share spoils in season's first goalless draw

    Odisha FC remained unbeaten at home but couldn’t keep their 100% win rate intact after a goalless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday in the ISL 2022-23.

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

    After a scoreless draw against ATK Mohun Bagan on Thursday in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha FC lost their perfect record at home. The Juggernauts continued to have more possession, but they could not get the winning touch, allowing the Mariners to keep their fourth straight spotless game. This was the Hero ISL 2022–23 season's first 0-0 tie.

    Sahil Panwar took the place of Lalruatthara at left-back, and Saul Crespo's injury and Nandhakumar Sekar's suspension allowed Isaac Chhakchhuak and Pedro Martin to start for the hosts. For ATKMB, Fardin Molla, a 20-year-old attacker, started his debut Hero ISL game, pushing Hugo Boumous to the bench. Lenny Rodrigues was benched, while Brendan Hamill made his defensive comeback.

    There were many chances, but no goals were scored in the first half. Odisha FC maintained possession of the ball more, but ATKMB came closest to ending the score. The Juggernauts attempted eight shots, but none succeeded in staying on target.

    Liston Colaco passed the ball back to ATKMB from the left flank in the 42nd minute, and Carl McHugh placed his foot through the ball before Amrinder Singh made a save to keep it out.

    The best opportunity for Odisha FC came in the last seconds of the opening half when Raynier Fernandes floated a hopeful ball in from a free kick. Carlos Delgado received it directly and quickly headed over to the bar.

    Narender Gahlot's shot from outside the box in the second half, two minutes after the hour mark, sailed just wide of the far post. From then on, one-way traffic only existed as the Juggernauts increased their pressure. Raynier's drive from the edge of the box in the 69th minute was first headed straight at Vishal Kaith, then over the bar by McHugh.

    Odisha FC came agonisingly close to scoring in the 88th minute. Kaith saved Osama Malik's close-range header after Isaac put the ball in from the left flank towards the far post, where Gahlot headed it back across the goal.

    Odisha FC's first season-opening tie moves them into fourth place on the table with 19 points. They will travel to Kochi for their next match against Kerala Blasters FC on December 26, Monday. With 20 points, ATK Mohun Bagan is still in third place. The Mariners' next game, on December 24, against NorthEast United FC, will take place in Guwahati.

    Key Stats:
    - Raynier Fernandes attempted 5 shots and created 3 chances
    - Brendan Hamill finished the game with a passing accuracy of 92%
    - Osama Malik attempted 4 shots and made 4 clearances

