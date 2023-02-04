ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC takes on Hyderabad FC in high-octane League Shield battle

The Mumbai Football Arena will set the stage for the high-octane clash between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Saturday.

The Mumbai Football Arena will set the stage for the high-octane clash between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 on Saturday. With one game remaining, the Islanders lead the defending ISL champions by seven points at the top of the standings. They will try to move closer to securing the Hero ISL League Winners Shield before it's too late.

After scoring its 46th and 47th goals of the year last week, Mumbai City FC broke a few records. No previous Hero ISL team has ever finished the league stage with more goals scored. The Islanders' come-from-behind victory over Jamshedpur FC also saw them break the previous mark for the longest unbeaten streak (16 games), which ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa held.

Last week against the Red Miners, Des Buckingham's team came dangerously close to suffering their first campaign defeat. But in Jamshedpur, two goals in the game's final ten minutes gave them three more points to add to their impressive total.

One goal was scored and Lallianzuala Chhangte assisted one. In 16 games, the winger has now tallied nine goals and five assists. Ahmed Jahouh, a crucial midfielder for Mumbai City FC, won't be playing because he received his fourth caution of the year last week.

"This game is no more important than the 16 that have come before it and no less important than the three that will come after it. We always go game-by-game and get better after every game," said Buckingham. "When you lose players from what has been your starting XI for large periods of the season, they are missed. But we are not relying on one or two players this year," he added.

Before their break, Buckingham was present when Hyderabad FC played East Bengal FC. The defending champions secured an additional three points with a 2-0 victory over the Torch Bearers. With a game remaining, Manolo Marquez's team will now try to cut the gap to four points.

Mohammad Yasir and Halicharan Narzary have excelled down the flanks for Hyderabad FC this season, just like the Islanders have. However, Marquez was obliged to deploy Rohit Danu on the left flank due to Narzary's unfortunate injury.

Narzary, who is the subject of transfer rumours, has missed the last two contests for the reigning champions. In the first match of this season between these two teams, the 28-year-old scored. His availability is still being determined as Hyderabad FC prepares for what would be their toughest test thus far this season.

"We will play against the best team with a great coach in the league. I have a very good relationship with him [Buckingham]. They have good foreign players and that always helps the Indian players to step up their game," said Marquez. "They are a complete team with very few injuries. They make little to no changes to their starting lineup, which helps their consistency," he added.

Three out of the seven Hero ISL encounters between these two sides have ended in draws. Both sides have won two games each. The Islanders have not beaten Hyderabad FC in their last four attempts.