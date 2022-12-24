ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC complete the double over Chennaiyin FC to reclaim top spot

Mumbai City FC registered their second comeback win over Chennaiyin FC this season in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Petar Sliskovic broke the deadlock in the 34th minute before Lallianzuala Chhangte equalised four minutes later. Greg Stewart scored in the 57th minute, to make it 2-1 as the Islanders returned to the top of the table.

The visitors made one change to their starting lineup, replacing Debjit Majumder in goal with Samik Mitra. The hosts kept their starting lineup unaltered. The primary injury absence for Chennaiyin FC was Abdenasser El Khayati, who missed the match.

Mourtada Fall got fouled four minutes after the hour mark and immediately passed the ball to Julius Duker. The Marina Machans tied the Islanders for the second time this season as the midfielder quickly sent the ball through to Sliskovic, who calmly put the ball past Phurba Lachenpa.

Four minutes later, Fall made up for the mistake that had resulted in the goal by heading Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick from close to the halfway line back across the goal face where Chhangte was waiting. After cushioning the ball with his left foot, the winger used his right foot to volley the ball beyond Mitra.

In the second half, Bipin Singh delivered a low cross from the left before Jorge Diaz's back-heel flick caught the Chennaiyin FC defence off guard, completing the comeback. Stewart, who was charging, received the ball directly in his path, and he slammed it in from close range.

Mitra made a full stretch in the 80th minute to stop Stewart from getting a hat trick after a free kick at the edge of the area. Chennaiyin FC repeatedly knocked on the door but failed to produce anything meaningful.

The win takes Mumbai City FC back to the top of the league, two points clear of Hyderabad FC. The Islanders’ next challenge will come in the form of Odisha FC at the Kalinga Stadium on January 2, Monday. Chennaiyin FC stay in seventh place, still five points off the final playoff spot.

Key Stats:

- Jorge Diaz finished the game with a passing accuracy of 92%

- Samik Mitra faced 8 shots on goal and produced 6 saves

- Rahul Bheke finished the game with 4/4 successful tackles, 2/2 successful interceptions, and 7 clearances