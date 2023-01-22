ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters FC look to get back on track as FC Goa eye steering clear of 6th spot

FC Goa will be eager to put their recent four-game winless run in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 to rest when they take on Kerala Blasters at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Goa on Sunday.

The Gaurs are holding down the final playoff berth and are only separated from Bengaluru FC by one point. The Blasters, on the other hand, will be vying with ATK Mohun Bagan for the third slot, with only a couple of points separating the two sides.

The team has a reason for concern, given FC Goa's recent performance. NorthEast United FC last week held Carlos Pena's team to a 2-2 draw.

Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC are vying for the final playoff slot, while FC Goa hopes to increase their point total and escape the burden of the battle for sixth place. For this match, the Gaurs will be back at home. They've performed well at home this season, losing only two of their six home games.

Right behind the FC Goa striker in the middle of the pitch, Iker Guarrotxena will be an important player. In 14 games this season, the Spaniard has six goals to his credit. It will be intriguing to watch who Pena chooses from Noah Sadaoui and Alvaro Vazquez up front.

"In professional football, there is always pressure from the first game. We always knew the playoff race would be tough because, with six spots, many teams joined the fight, but I'm not worried," said Pena. "I'm busy trying to keep the belief strong in my team. Tomorrow is a very important game for us, and I expect to see the best version of my team during the match," he added.

After a two-week break, Kerala Blasters FC will return to Hero ISL action. The Blasters have had 13 days since Mumbai City FC humiliated them 4-0 in their previous match, snapping their club-record eight-game unbeaten streak.

Ivan Vukomanovic's team is still in third position after the loss, and with a victory, they would move eight points ahead of FC Goa and into the last playoff slot. They lost only two of the Blasters' six away games this year. One of these happened during the most recent matchup with the Islanders.

All eyes will be on Dimitrios Diamantakos as he attempts to increase his total of goals and assists. The Greek striker has six goals and three assists through 13 games thus far. Adrien Luna, who has assisted in six goals, will also threaten the FC Goa defence.

“At the end of the season, you are in a spot you deserve. So far, Mumbai is the very best in the league. They beat everybody, so they are at the top of the table. Us? We are undergoing changes with new objectives,” said Vukomanovic. “We are third on the table now with seven big games to go. We cannot afford to be casual because any team can beat you in this league. Our objective is to be in the playoffs and fight for the trophy,” he added.

FC Goa and Kerala Blasters have locked horns 17 times in the Hero ISL and the former have emerged victorious on nine occasions, while the latter have won four times. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the Blasters beat FC Goa 3-1 in Kochi.