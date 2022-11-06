Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Fresh off Kolkata derby win, ATK Mohun Bagan aim to end Mumbai City FC’s unbeaten streak

    Both sides are coming into this game after convincing 2-0 wins in their last games. The Islanders defeated Kerala Blasters while the Mariners were triumphant in the Kolkata Derby against arch-rivals East Bengal.

    football isl 2022-23 fresh off kolkata derby win atk mohun bagan aim to end mumbai city fc unbeaten streak snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 6, 2022, 8:00 AM IST

    Mumbai City FC will be aiming to keep their unbeaten record in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 intact when they face ATK Mohun Bagan at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday. Both sides are coming into this game after convincing 2-0 wins in their last games. The Islanders defeated Kerala Blasters while the Mariners were triumphant in the Kolkata Derby against arch-rivals East Bengal.

    Mumbai City FC will take the field on Sunday with the psychological advantage of being unbeaten against ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL Head coach Des Buckingham is expected to make no changes to the eleven that started against the Blasters. Alberto Noguera is expected to start from the bench as Greg Stewart takes his place in the midfield, allowing Jorge Diaz to operate upfront.

    Diaz is expected to be flanked by Lallianzuala Chhangte and Bipin Singh. The duo has started every game for the hosts so far this season. Defender Mehtab Singh has pocketed three Hero of the Match awards in four games so far and will start alongside Rostyn Griffiths in defence.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC head coach Brdaric believes win over East Bengal FC will boost team's confidence

    "The focus is on us. I'm very happy with the progress we've made so far. We want to continue building, get better after every round and set ourselves up defensively," said Buckingham. 

    "We know we have to be wary of other teams. ATK Mohun Bagan have shown their strength in the last two games, but we spend most our time focusing on ourselves," he added.

    After losing their first match of the season, ATK Mohun Bagan have won their last two games against Kerala Blasters and East Bengal FC. Head coach Juan Ferrando switched from a 3-man defence to a 4-2-3-1 in the Kolkata Derby.

    football isl 2022-23 fresh off kolkata derby win atk mohun bagan aim to end mumbai city fc unbeaten streak snt

    The new system worked well for the Spaniard, and he may deploy the same formation against the Islanders. Pritam Kotal and Brendan Hamill have started in the Mariner’s defence in all three games so far this season and may retain their spots.

    The seasons’s top-scorer and assist provider Dimitri Petratos is expected to start up top, with support from attackers Manvir Singh and Liston Colaco on the flanks. Hugo Boumous will play a vital role in midfield and will be interesting to see how the midfielder performs against MCFC’s Ahmed Jahouh.

    “They have a lot of quality players. It’s a difficult match especially since it is away from home against such a big team. But we have a plan and it I hope it leads us to success,” said Ferrando.

    Also read: ISL 2022-23: FC Goa celebrate Fatorda homecoming with 3-0 drubbing of Jamshedpur FC

    Talking about the fact that ATK Mohun Bagan have never beaten Mumbai, Ferrando said, “I hope this Sunday we claim three points. That is our target. I never think of statistics because in football statistics change. The most important fact for me is that we are ready to play away.”

    The two sides have played each other on five occasions. The Islanders have nabbed four wins while one match has ended in a draw. This includes the ISL 2020-21 Final when Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-1. Bipin Singh scored the winning goal in the 90th minute.

    Last Updated Nov 6, 2022, 8:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC record another clean sheet as they sink Odisha FC at home snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC record another clean sheet as they sink Odisha FC at home

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters desperate for a win as gap with leaders widens snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United and Kerala Blasters desperate for a win as gap with leaders widens

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC head coach Brdaric believes win over East Bengal FC will boost team's confidence snt

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC head coach Brdaric believes win over East Bengal FC will boost team's confidence

    football ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC seek to continue unbeaten run as Odisha FC eye first place snt

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC seek to continue unbeaten run as Odisha FC eye first place

    football ISL 2022-23: East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC aim at returning to winning ways after inconsistent start snt

    ISL 2022-23: East Bengal, Chennaiyin FC aim at returning to winning ways after inconsistent start

    Recent Stories

    5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner drb

    5 ways to not be self-conscious in bed with your partner

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM, India vs Zimbabwe preview: Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs ZIM: Rohit Sharma and co desperate for triumph to seal semis berth

    Daily Horoscope for November 6 2022 Virgo Libra Gemini Taurus gcw

    Daily Horoscope for November 6, 2022: Be careful Gemini, Taurus; good day for Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for November 6 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for November 6, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    NIA files charge sheet against India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel and 3 others in Mumbai snt

    NIA files charge sheet against India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim, Chhota Shakeel and 3 others in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 India vs Zimbabwe: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: R Ashwin feels players don't need to innately believe in match-ups

    Video Icon
    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon