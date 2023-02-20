ISL 2022-23 final in Goa: Date, time, venue, tickets, where to watch and more details here

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday announced PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa as the venue for the 2022-23 season final.

The Hero Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday announced PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa, as the venue for the 2022-23 season final, which be held on March 18. The time of the game is yet to be announced.

Due to the infrastructure and training facilities that are available for the teams, Goa has been selected for this season's grand finale. In addition to the action on the pitch, fans can indulge in a host of activities with their families as part of an entire carnival.

The race for the playoffs has been fiercely contested by several teams, making this season of the Hero ISL intriguing.

Mumbai City FC, who won the League Shield on Sunday, Hyderabad FC, ATK Mohun Bagan, Bengaluru FC, and Kerala Blasters FC have already advanced to the playoffs as of Matchweek 21.

However, FC Goa and Odisha FC's futures are still up in the air as they prepare for the final season encounter.

The March 18 Hero ISL 2022-23 season final tickets will be available on BookMyShow.com starting from March 5, 2023. The playoffs will begin on March 3.

Hero ISL 2022-23 final information

Date: March 18, 2023

Time: To be announced

Venue: PJN Stadium, Fatorda, Goa

Tickets: Will be up for sale from March 5 onwards on BookMyShow.com

Where to watch online: The Hero ISL 2022-23 final will be played LIVE on Disney+Hotstar.