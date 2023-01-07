Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC fight back to pick up a point against Jamshedpur FC

    Chennaiyin FC went 2-0 down before staging a second-half comeback against Jamshedpur FC to seal a 2-2 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday.

    football ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC fight back to pick up a point against Jamshedpur FC snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 7, 2023, 8:43 PM IST

    At the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday, Chennaiyin FC trailed Jamshedpur FC 2-0 before mounting a comeback to earn a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23. 

    Chennaiyin FC was held at bay by the host team despite controlling possession and creating more chances in a match where a victory would have moved them up to the last playoff berth, and they ultimately had to settle for a point.

    The 17th minute saw a well-executed team goal give Jamshedpur FC the lead. After exchanging passes with Daniel Chukwu, Rafael Crivellaro threaded a beautiful through ball into the path of Ritwik Das, whose shot squeaked past Samik Mitra.

    With two attempts hitting the woodwork, Chennaiyin FC was a little unlucky not to score in the first half despite having 59% of the possession. The first of these attempts were made in the ninth minute when Vincy Barretto's header from a cross from the left flank by Aakash Sangwan hit the crossbar.

    The second occurred precisely at the sound of the halftime horn. Sangwan was at the corner's opposite end this time. His glancing header slammed against the post because he could not make the correct connection. Also having a busy half was Edwin Vanspaul. He collaborated twice with Vishal Yadav, including on a superb volleyed attempt in the 26th minute. Yadav was aware of both attempts and was well-positioned to stop the Chennaiyin FC midfielder.

    In the 57th minute, Das scored his second goal of the game with an outstanding individual effort. Once more, the goal was scored against the flow of the game. Das took the pass on the left flank, cut to the outside, then back inside before curling the ball into the top corner. The performance of Jamshedpur FC has a clinical edge.

    In the 60th minute, Vincy Barretto, who had been playing very energetically, scored a goal for Chennaiyin FC with a coolly put bottom-corner finish. It wasn't the most precise of movements since the ball took a deflection and ricocheted before finding Barretto in the goal.

    In the 68th minute, Chennaiyin FC tied the game. Once more, Aakash Sangwan produced an excellent cross from the left wing, and Petar Sliskovic outraced his defender to deflect the ball into the goal. But there was no spectacular conclusion. Before the game's end, both teams had a few half-chances, but they were finally forced to settle for a 2-2 draw.

    The draw meant that Chennaiyin FC stayed in seventh place with 15 points, four points behind the final playoff spot. They will face Hyderbad FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on January 12 to try and keep their playoff hopes alive. Jamshedpur FC will go to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata to face East Bengal FC on January 13.

    Key Stats:

    - Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Vishal Yadav made 5 saves.
    - Petar Sliskovic’s 7 shots in the game were the most of any player in this match
    -  Anirudh Thapa created 7 chances in midfield for Chennaiyin FC

    Last Updated Jan 7, 2023, 8:43 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC and East Bengal FC face similar challenges in pursuit of consistency snt

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC and East Bengal FC face similar challenges in pursuit of consistency

    football ISL 2022-23: Playoffs challenge on the line as Chennaiyin FC takes on Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Playoffs challenge on the line as Chennaiyin FC takes on Jamshedpur FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche hat-trick sets Hyderabad FC at the top as FC Goa stumbles in playoffs race snt

    ISL 2022-23: Ogbeche hat-trick sets Hyderabad FC at the top as FC Goa stumbles in playoffs race

    football indian super league 2022-23, ATKMB vs FCG: ATK Mohun Bagan ends FC Goa three-match unbeaten run to rise to third-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan ends FC Goa's three-match unbeaten run to rise to third

    football Indian Premier League 2022-23, KBFC vs OFC: Sandeep Singh strikes late as Kerala Blasters trounce Odisha FC to reach 3rd place-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Sandeep Singh strikes late as Kerala Blasters trounce Odisha FC to reach 3rd place

    Recent Stories

    football Vision 2047 Good news for India Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to help with grassroots programmes snt

    Good news for Indian football! Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to help with grassroots programmes

    Kanjhawala accident case: Court grants bail to Ankush Khanna, charged with shielding accused - adt

    Kanjhawala accident case: Court grants bail to Ankush Khanna, charged with shielding accused

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunts voluptuous body in red-hot lace bikini trolled by followers snt

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunts voluptuous body in red-hot lace bikini

    Makkal Needhi Maiam intends to hold Jallikattu in Chennai, says Kamal Haasan - adt

    Makkal Needhi Maiam intends to hold Jallikattu in Chennai, says Kamal Haasan

    KGF makers plan to create a James Bond-like universe; will pan-Indian superstar Yash be replaced? vma

    KGF makers plan to create a James Bond-like universe; will pan-Indian superstar Yash be replaced?

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon