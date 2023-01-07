ISL 2022-23: Chennaiyin FC fight back to pick up a point against Jamshedpur FC

Chennaiyin FC went 2-0 down before staging a second-half comeback against Jamshedpur FC to seal a 2-2 draw at the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday.

At the JRD Tata Sports Complex on Saturday, Chennaiyin FC trailed Jamshedpur FC 2-0 before mounting a comeback to earn a 2-2 draw in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23.

Chennaiyin FC was held at bay by the host team despite controlling possession and creating more chances in a match where a victory would have moved them up to the last playoff berth, and they ultimately had to settle for a point.

The 17th minute saw a well-executed team goal give Jamshedpur FC the lead. After exchanging passes with Daniel Chukwu, Rafael Crivellaro threaded a beautiful through ball into the path of Ritwik Das, whose shot squeaked past Samik Mitra.

With two attempts hitting the woodwork, Chennaiyin FC was a little unlucky not to score in the first half despite having 59% of the possession. The first of these attempts were made in the ninth minute when Vincy Barretto's header from a cross from the left flank by Aakash Sangwan hit the crossbar.

The second occurred precisely at the sound of the halftime horn. Sangwan was at the corner's opposite end this time. His glancing header slammed against the post because he could not make the correct connection. Also having a busy half was Edwin Vanspaul. He collaborated twice with Vishal Yadav, including on a superb volleyed attempt in the 26th minute. Yadav was aware of both attempts and was well-positioned to stop the Chennaiyin FC midfielder.

In the 57th minute, Das scored his second goal of the game with an outstanding individual effort. Once more, the goal was scored against the flow of the game. Das took the pass on the left flank, cut to the outside, then back inside before curling the ball into the top corner. The performance of Jamshedpur FC has a clinical edge.

In the 60th minute, Vincy Barretto, who had been playing very energetically, scored a goal for Chennaiyin FC with a coolly put bottom-corner finish. It wasn't the most precise of movements since the ball took a deflection and ricocheted before finding Barretto in the goal.

In the 68th minute, Chennaiyin FC tied the game. Once more, Aakash Sangwan produced an excellent cross from the left wing, and Petar Sliskovic outraced his defender to deflect the ball into the goal. But there was no spectacular conclusion. Before the game's end, both teams had a few half-chances, but they were finally forced to settle for a 2-2 draw.

The draw meant that Chennaiyin FC stayed in seventh place with 15 points, four points behind the final playoff spot. They will face Hyderbad FC at the G.M.C. Balayogi Athletic Stadium on January 12 to try and keep their playoff hopes alive. Jamshedpur FC will go to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata to face East Bengal FC on January 13.

Key Stats:

- Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Vishal Yadav made 5 saves.

- Petar Sliskovic’s 7 shots in the game were the most of any player in this match

- Anirudh Thapa created 7 chances in midfield for Chennaiyin FC