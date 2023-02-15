ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to defy odds in clash against League Shield winners Mumbai City FC

Sitting just a solitary point ahead of their main playoff qualification rivals, Bengaluru FC will have to notch all three points in their next Hero Indian Super League (ISL) game against Mumbai City FC.

Bengaluru FC will need to win their next Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 match against Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday in order to maintain their position in fifth place, as they are only one point clear of their primary playoff qualifying competitors.

Even for the Blues, who are the closest in terms of recent play with the recently crowned League Shield Winners, this will be a difficult task. The guests need two more victories to become the first ISL team to go undefeated during league play.

Bengaluru FC is riding high after their victory streak in the Hero ISL reached its longest-ever six games this past weekend. The Blues were awarded the bragging rights and were propelled back into the playoff spots thanks to a much-needed victory over their bitter rival Kerala Blasters FC.

Contrarily, Bengaluru FC suffered setbacks as a result of Parag Shrivas and Roy Krishna receiving their fourth cautions of the year, which will result in suspensions starting on Wednesday. Simon Grayson, the head coach, will have to make adjustments after using the same back three for the last five games. Shrivas will probably be replaced by Aleksandar Jovanovic in defence, and Krishna will most likely be replaced by Sunil Chhetri and Udanta Singh in the attack.

"Congratulations to Mumbai City FC on winning the title. They have been outstanding all season. They are trying to be the only team to go unbeaten in the ISL, and our goal is to try and stop them and pick up three points," said Grayson. "We enjoy these massive games. We had a fantastic result on the weekend. That is history and now we focus on the next game, which is also a massive one," he added.

Mumbai City FC defeated FC Goa on Saturday, winning the Hero ISL 2022-23 League Shield and recording their 14th victory of the season in the process. In the hunt for this season's Golden Boot, Jorge Diaz closed the gap behind East Bengal FC's Cleiton Silva to just one goal, while Greg Stewart added a couple of goals to his total. On the right flank, Lallianzuala Chhangte kept up his impressive play, adding a goal and an assist to his season total.

No Mumbai City FC players picked up a booking in the last game and head coach Des Buckingham has no concerns revolving around the suspension of players.

“It is a wonderful achievement for everyone associated with the club, but we are not done. We still have two very important games in the league that we want to finish strongly,” said Buckingham. “Then we have to try and chase a double. The semi-final will be against a very challenging and tough opponent. We are focused on the game against BFC, and then we will turn our attention to our home game, after which we can celebrate”, he added.

In 11 Hero ISL encounters between the two sides, only four have gone in favour of the Blues, while the Islanders have emerged victorious on six occasions.