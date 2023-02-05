Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC look to continue charge for playoffs as ATK Mohun Bahan eye 3rd place

    Bengaluru FC will have an opportunity to move back into the playoff spots as they go toe-to-toe with ATK Mohun Bagan in the ISL 2022-23 on Sunday.

    First Published Feb 5, 2023, 12:40 PM IST

    When Bengaluru FC and ATK Mohun Bagan square off in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Sunday, they will have the chance to reclaim a playoff berth. The Mariners will move up into third place if they can defeat the Blues without losing.

    ATK Mohun Bagan will be hoping for successful outcomes in their remaining five league games to obtain the momentum they need for the playoffs in March. The Mariners have won two, tied two, and lost two of their most recent six Hero ISL matches. They scored a goal in their last two games after defeating Odisha FC 2-0 last week.

    Both goals were scored by Dimitri Petratos, who now has seven goals for the year. Six assists have been credited to the Australian striker as well. Petratos already scored against Bengaluru FC earlier this season in the rematch, which ATK Mohun Bagan won 1-0.

    Ashique Kuruniyan will miss the game against his previous team as he serves a suspension for the red card he received in second-half stoppage time against Odisha FC last week. Instead, Liston Colaco and Manvir Singh are anticipated to start on the wings.

    "This match is very important because we are playing at home. Bengaluru FC's performance has improved over the last few matches. I know it is important for them to get into the playoffs but we are confident and our target is to get three points", said head coach Juan Ferrando.

    "After the match against Odisha FC, we knew we would be without two players for the next game and in the last four days, we planned accordingly," he added.

    Bengaluru FC has at last begun to experience the momentum they've been seeking all season. The Blues, who have won their last four Hero ISL contests, would be eager to capitalise on the earlier this week tie between Odisha FC and Chennaiyin FC. They now can move two points ahead of Odisha FC and beyond Chennaiyin FC's reach.

    Siva Narayanan's stellar performances over the past several weeks have solidified his place in the starting XI. The 21-year-old, who has four goals and one assist through four games, looks menacing next to Roy Krishna. In the last three games, Krishna has personally assisted one goal and scored two others.

    “We are coming into this game with confidence after winning the last four games. I believe that records are there to be broken, so why not get our first win in Kolkata? We are very respectful of the opposition and they are in a good position in the league,” said head coach Simon Grayson. “I’m sure Juan and his team will be well aware of how well we can play and the threats we pose. It will be two good teams going head-to-head at the business end of the season,” he added.

    The two sides have met five times in the Hero ISL. The Mariners have won on four occasions and one game has ended in a draw. The Blues have never beaten ATK Mohun Bagan. In the last two matches, they have failed to score against the Mariners.

