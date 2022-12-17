ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC set to lock horns in battle of struggling giants

Bengaluru FC are gearing up to take on Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday.

On Saturday at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, Bengaluru FC will compete in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 against Jamshedpur FC. Both teams are three points off of the last playoff berth and are far from it. The Red Miners are directly below them with four points, while the Blues are now above them with seven points.

Last week, Bengaluru FC lost twice in a row after falling to their bitter rivals Kerala Blasters FC 3-2. In their previous nine efforts, the Blues have only been able to win two games in the Hero ISL. In addition, with six goals, they have scored the same number of goals as their next opponents, Jamshedpur FC, this season.

Javi Hernandez, a midfielder, scored once more last week, bringing his season total to three goals. Sunil Chhetri, the team's captain, scored from the penalty spot to open his account for the year. Pablo Perez, the latest addition, was only healthy enough to start on the bench. The Spaniard might get a chance to get the contest underway on Saturday.

"It's a game between two teams that are not in very good form. Jamshedpur is a fine example of 'Football is never easy.' They are reigning league champions, and they have found it really tough this year for many different reasons," said head coach Simon Grayson. "Our football club has been very successful in the past and have found it difficult in the last few years. Football clubs have highs and lows, but both clubs are in the wrong position as of now," he added.

Just four points separate Jamshedpur FC from NorthEast United FC at the bottom of the standings. In their last six efforts, the Red Miners have failed to win a game. Jamshedpur FC have gone two games without scoring after falling to ATK Mohun Bagan 1-0 the previous week.

Daniel Chukwu has two goals in eight games this season, which leads the team in scoring. His last goal was almost two months ago, and the Nigerian striker has recently struggled to score. Jamshedpur FC will play without their captain Peter Hartley, who was dismissed from their previous match.

"He [Grayson] is very organised and his teams are aggressive and good in set-plays. Over the years, we have locked horns a couple of times. We come from the same area, and it is a new venture for both of us," said head coach Aidy Boothroyd. Shedding light on the injury situation at the club, Boothroyd said, "Thankfully, it's time to get players back, which is what we needed. Rafael [Crivellaro] has been excellent in training. Eli Sabia is also completely fit."

Both sides have met each other ten times in the Hero ISL. Jamshedpur FC has won four of those games, and The Blues have emerged victorious on three occasions. Before the ISL season commenced, Bengaluru FC beat Jamshedpur FC in their Group A encounter of the Durand Cup.