ISL 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Odisha edges past Chennaiyin 3-2 to rise to 3rd spot

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC faced off against Chennaiyin FC at home on Thursday. The hosts eeked out with a slender 3-2 conquest, rising to the third place in the points table.

    football Indian super league 2022-23, OFC vs CFC: Odisha FC edges past Chennaiyin 3-2 to rise to 3rd-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Nov 25, 2022, 12:11 PM IST

    Odisha FC (OFC) and former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) ended dramatically in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. A 96th-minute Nandhakumar Sekar goal nailed a 3-2 victory for the Juggernauts after CFC scored the equaliser in the 94th via Abdenasser El Khayati's penalty. The hosts made two changes to their starting XI, with Diego Mauricio dropping to the bench as Pedro Martin started his first season contest for OFC. Jerry Mawihmingthanga was back in the starting line-up, and Isaac Chhakchhuak began to from the bench. Meanwhile, CFC fielded the same XI that prevailed versus Jamshedpur FC (JFC).

    OFC got its noses ahead a minute after the half-hour mark, thanks to an own goal scored by Vafa Hakhamaneshi. Sahil Panwar creamed in a cross from the left before Raynier Fernandes endeavoured to head the ball to Jerry. While risking an interception, Hakhamaneshi diverted the ball into his net.

    CFC made two changes at half-time, with El Khayati and Rahim Ali coming on to supersede Julius Duker and Sajal Bag. OFC also substituted at the break, withdrawing PedRo and replacing him with Mauricio, thus raining a few eyebrows. Just two minutes into the second half, the Juggernauts were awarded a penalty after Panwar was challenged inside the box by Prasanth Karuthadathkuni.

    Mauricio stepped up to take the spot-kick and crushed it into the net, ending his five-match goal drought. CFC head coach Thomas Brdaric’s objections on the touchline saw him earning a yellow card. But his side pulled a goal back at the hour mark. Shortly after beggings for a penalty were dismissed, Ajith Kumar twirled the ball into the box from the right before Petar Sliskovic brushed it on with his head, as El Khayati slotted in its opening goal with a crafted finish.

    In the 89th, Saul Crespo brought Hakhamaneshi down inside the box, with the referee pointing to the spot, which El Khayati slotted in for the equaliser. However, the joy did not last long as OFC restored the lead via Sekar, pouncing on a stray ball after Jerry’s run was precluded in the final third.

    The success lifts OFC from fifth to third, level on 15 points with former champion Mumbai City (MCFC). The Juggernauts remain at Kalinga for their next game versus NorthEast United (NEUFC) on December 2. On the other hand, CFC stays seventh, clubbed between the two Kolkata sides. It returns to the Marina Arena to host defending champion and table-topper Hyderabad FC (HFC) on December 3.

    Last Updated Nov 25, 2022, 12:13 PM IST
