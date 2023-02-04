ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United and Jamshedpur FC face off for a learning curve

ISL 2022-23: Matchday 18 continues on Saturday, as NorthEast United will be hosting Jamshedpur FC. With both teams out of contention for the playoffs, this clash would be more of a learning curve for them.

NorthEast United (NEUFC) will be looking for its second-season victory when it takes on Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. A triumph can take the Highlanders within touching distance of the Red Miners, while the visitors could go level on points with East Bengal (EBFC) if it nabs its third season-conquest.

It has been a tough season for NEUFC, registering just a win and a draw out of 16 ISL contests. Last week, two quickfire goals gave Kerala Blasters (KBFC) a 2-0 victory versus the Highlanders. Wilmar Gil was inaccessible the previous week as he was serving a moratorium. The Colombian will be back and available to start the match versus JFC, giving head coach Vincenzo Annese a much-needed boost.

However, to include Gil in the starting XI, Annese will have to bench one of the other attacking overseas players, one of whom is new signing Joseba Beitia. The Italian coach could likely bench either Romain Philippoteaux or Kule Mbombo to bring his striker back into the starting fray.

“We must stimulate ourselves to close the gap to them [JFC]. The fact that we have a chance to do that is a source of great motivation for us. Secondly, we are playing at home, where we have done well after my arrival. At home, we have taken points off ATK Mohun Bagan and FC Goa, so we hope to do the same in the next game because the entire team needs it,” said Annese.

JFC was on the verge of defeating former champion Mumbai City (MCFC) last week before a couple of late goals turned the contest on its head. The Red Miners controlled the game’s tempo and were a menace for the Islanders until the 80th minute. The 2021-22 ISL Shield holder is out of the playoff race for the season, and the match versus NEUFC could be one of few chances for Aidy oBoothroyd’s men to pick up three points before facing playoff-title contenders in the last three fixtures of the season.

Boris Singh scored his second campaign goal last week, which has put him in contention to start the game against NEUFC. Daniel Chukwu registered his first season assist in the same play and is expected to begin in front of Harry Sawyer. “Both clubs have had a difficult season, but that is when you see the true test of individuals and the entire team. We are doing nothing other than concentrating on every single game, trying to win. We want to finish the season strong,” said Boothroyd.

“Last year was a perfect season, but we are in a transitional year now. We want to finish the season as strong as we can,” added Boothroyd. In the last 11 ISL meetings between the two, JFC has won five, while NEUFC has won only once. Five fixtures have ended in draws. In the reverse fixture earlier this season, the Red Miners bested the Highlanders 1-0.