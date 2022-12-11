Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Abdenasser El Khayati shatters record as Chennaiyin FC hammers NorthEast United 7-3

    ISL 2022-23 is getting intense with every matchday, while on Saturday, Chennaiyin FC came up with a thunderous performance to hammer NorthEast United 7-3, thanks to Abdenasser El Khayati's record-breaking performance.

    ISL 2022-23, NEUFC vs CFC: Abdenasser El Khayati shatters record as Chennaiyin FC hammers NorthEast United 7-3
    First Published Dec 11, 2022

    Former two-time champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) put in a breathtaking performance to trounce NorthEast United (NEUFC) 7-3 in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Indira Gandhi National Stadium in Guwahati on Saturday. Midfielder Abdenasser El Khayati pulled all the strings for the Marina Machans, bagging a hat-trick and two assists to set a new ISL record for most goal contributions in a match. El Khayati opened the scoring in the game, putting his team 1-0 up in the 11th minute before the Highlanders equalised, and then sealed his hat-trick with goals on either side of the half-time whistle.

    Petar Sliskovic also had a good game up front for CFC with a brace, with one of his goals set up by El Khayati. Julius Duker was the other beneficiary of El Khayati's stellar show, bagging a 68th-minute goal to wrap up a near-perfect attacking performance. Joe Zoherliana (79th) had a night to forget, guiding the ball into his net to give CFC its seventh goal of the evening.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    New NEUFC head coach Vincenzo Annese was taking charge of his team for the first time following the departure of Marco Balbul. It was a difficult start to his time in charge, but there were some positives to take back from the game. Wilmar Gil Jordan was on target for NEUFC from the penalty spot, and Romain Philippoteaux smashed in a fantastic volley in the second half.

    Rochharzela added another goal for the Highlanders five minutes into stoppage time. But ultimately, all of it came much too late. The win keeps CFC in seventh place. It hosts Kerala Blasters (KBFC) next on December 19. NEUFC continues at the bottom of the table with no points from nine games. It travels to play FC Goa (FCG) next on December 17.

    (With inputs from PTI)

