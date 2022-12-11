Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters aim 5th straight conquest; face Bengaluru FC in intense clash

    ISL 2022-23 continues in full flow, while Kerala Blasters will be up against Bengaluru FC on Sunday. The former would aim to win its fifth consecutive match, while the game would be intense.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, KBFC vs BFC preview: Kerala Blasters aim 5th straight conquest; face Bengaluru FC in intense clash-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 11, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    Rivals Kerala Blasters (KBFC) and former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) are set to clash for the first time this season in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Sunday. It will be a meeting of differing teams, as the Blasters have won four of their last five ISL contests, while the Blues have failed in five of their previous six. KBFC’s contemporary run has seen it gain four victories on the bounce for the first time in ISL history. The Blasters have kept clean sheets in three out of the previous four games, scoring eight and conceding just one in the process.

    Last week, a lone Dimitrios Diamantakos goal in the 17th minute was enough for KBFC to snatch all available points in Jamshedpur. The Greek striker evolved as the joint-top-scorer for the club this season with Kaliuzhnyi. Both players have now netted four goals each in eight contests.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    “We know this is a crucial game for people in Kerala. We as a team like to play this kind of game. When you have the mind of a football player, you want to compete and prefer to play games like this every weekend. We are looking forward to an interesting game tomorrow. May the better team win,” said Vukomanovic ahead of the match.

    BFC concluded its winless streak two weeks ago but fell to another upset last week versus ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). After eight matches, BFC has scored just four, which is the joint-fewest this season with NorthEast United (NEUFC). The Blues hope to turn things around with the new signing of Pablo Perez. The Spanish attacking midfielder has been brought into the club to boost the midfield and attacking strength.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - FC Goa hammers 10-man Odisha FC 3-0

    Head coach Simon Grayson has room for an overseas player in his lineup, with the option of benching a midfielder to deploy the Spanish duo of Javi Hernandez and Perez in the centre of the park. After grabbing a brace against FC Goa (FCG) two weeks ago, Hernandez is the club’s top scorer this season.

    Grayson supplied an update on the new signing. “He has done much physical work in conditioning but not much football work in the past two to three months. I have got to decide if he will feature this weekend because he has only been with us for three sessions. The last thing I want to do is rush him,” said Grayson.

    ALSO READ: ISL colours add local flavour at Qatar World Cup 2022

    The Englishman said about the rivalry between the two clubs, “When I first arrived in India, this was a talked-about fixture. The rivalry between the two clubs and the number of supporters on each side has added spice to the game.” The history books favour the visitors, as the Blues have won six of the ten ISL clashes between these two sides. The Blasters have only won twice, while two contests have been drawn.

    Last Updated Dec 11, 2022, 9:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs CFC: Abdenasser El Khayati shatters record as Chennaiyin FC hammers NorthEast United 7-3

    ISL 2022-23: Abdenasser El Khayati shatters record as Chennaiyin FC hammers NorthEast United 7-3

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, FCG vs OFC: FC Goa hammers 10-man Odisha FC 3-0-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: FC Goa hammers 10-man Odisha FC 3-0

    football Indian Super League 2022-23: We want to bring back the joy - Chennaiyin FC CFC Edwin Sydney Vanspaul ahead of Northeast United NEUFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: 'We want to bring back the joy' - CFC's Edwin Sydney Vanspaul ahead of NEUFC clash

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, HFC vs EBFC: Hyderabad FC rises to the top again after comfortable East Bengal conquest-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Hyderabad FC rises to the top again after comfortable East Bengal conquest

    football ISL 2022-23: Late drama gifts ATK Mohun Bagan narrow win over ten-man Jamshedpur FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Late drama gifts ATK Mohun Bagan narrow win over ten-man Jamshedpur FC

    Recent Stories

    A glance at reasons you should include curd in your routine diet in winters sur

    A glance at reasons you should include curd in your routine diet in winters

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, NEUFC vs CFC: Abdenasser El Khayati shatters record as Chennaiyin FC hammers NorthEast United 7-3

    ISL 2022-23: Abdenasser El Khayati shatters record as Chennaiyin FC hammers NorthEast United 7-3

    5 natural face masks that are a must for oily skin in winters sur

    5 natural face masks that are a must for oily skin in winters

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs FRA: It is not coming home - Harry Kane historic goal trolled as France ousts England-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'It's not coming home' - Kane's historic goal trolled as France ousts England

    Daily Horoscope for December 11 2022 Gemini Leo Scorpio Capricorn Virgo Aries Pisces gcw

    Daily Horoscope for December 11, 2022: Superb day for Gemini, Virgo; be careful Pisces

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon
    Gujarat Election 2022 AAP breached BJP's Gujarat fortress and became national party, says Kejriwal

    AAP breached BJP's Gujarat 'fortress'; became national party: Kejriwal

    Video Icon
    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    In democracy, win and loss are not permanent: Congress chief Kharge

    Video Icon
    I have one mother at home, and ATKMB ATK Mohun Bagan is the other - Fans emotional on Indian Super League return to home venue-ayh

    'I have one mother at home, and ATKMB is the other' - Fans emotional on ISL's return to home venue

    Video Icon