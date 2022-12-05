Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ISL 2022-23: Dimitrios Diamantakos' sole strike takes Kerala Blasters past Jamshedpur FC

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters took Jamshedpur FC to the limits while playing away from home on Sunday. Dimitrios Diamantakos struck the lone winning goal, taking the hosts past the visitors.

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, JFC vs KBFC: Dimitrios Diamantakos sole strike takes Kerala Blasters past Jamshedpur FC-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 5, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Dimitrios Diamantakos struck for the fourth time in as many games to give Kerala Blasters (KBFC) a narrow 1-0 win over Jamshedpur FC (JFC) in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) game at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in Jamshedpur on Sunday. The Red Miners will feel they could have been better as the Blasters nabbed four wins on the trot for the first time in their history. The win sees the Blasters remain fifth on the table, but they are now three points clear of FC Goa (FCG) and just one behind ATK Mohun Bagan (ATKMB). The hosts made four changes to the side that lost to East Bengal (EBFC).

    Eli Sabia replaced Pratik Chaudhary in defence. Farukh Choudhary, Ritwik Das, and 19-year-old Phijam Singh came into the midfield, replacing Sekh Sahil, Jitendra Singh, and Harry Sawyer. The visitors fielded the same team that beat HFC two weeks ago. The game got off to a cagey start, but the Blasters took the lead in the 16th minute.

    CATCH ALL ISL UPDATES HERE

    From a free kick, Adrian Luna lobbed the ball towards Diamantakos at the far post. Poor defending from JFC allowed the unmarked Greek striker to get on the end of it and carefully side-footed the ball home from close range. Luna was menacing in midfield, but JFC was the one that came very close to levelling the game in the 37th minute.

    Striker Jay Thomas, who was deployed as a holding midfielder in this game, slid the ball into the box to Das before the midfielder saw his goal-bound shot pushed away by Prabhsukhan Gill at full stretch. In the second half, quite a few opportunities presented themselves, but the Red Miners failed to keep them on target.

    Out of nine goal attempts, Das' first-half shot was the only one Jamshedpur FC kept on target. Substitute Ishan Pandita came on and scuffed his effort from the range at the hour-mark before Daniel Chukwu's header from Thomas' out-swinging corner was inches above the crossbar less than ten minutes later.

    ALSO READ: ISL 2022-23 - ATK Mohun Bagan's Petratos magic sinks Bengaluru FC to another goalless defeat of the season

    In the 72nd minute, Pandita was taken out by an intelligent tackle from Sandeep Singh right on the edge of the box. The full-back was only shown a yellow card before Thomas stood over the free kick and fired it into the stands, summing up Jamshedpur's evening. Next up for the Blasters is a Sunday clash with former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC) in Kochi. JFC's run of losses continues as they stay 10th on the table. The Red Miners will visit the Salt Lake Stadium next to face ATKMB on Thursday.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Dec 5, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC in need of desperate turnaround as they gear up for high-flying Kerala Blasters snt

    ISL 2022-23: Jamshedpur FC in need of desperate turnaround as they gear up for high-flying Kerala Blasters

    football ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan's Petratos magic sinks Bengaluru FC to another goalless defeat of the season snt

    ISL 2022-23: ATK Mohun Bagan's Petratos magic sinks Bengaluru FC to another goalless defeat of the season

    football ISL 2022-23: Defending Champions Hyderabad FC surge to second spot after clinical win against Chennaiyin FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Defending Champions Hyderabad FC surge to second spot after clinical win against Chennaiyin FC

    football ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC's Gombau pleased to keep 100% home win record intact after beating NorthEast United FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Odisha FC's Gombau pleased to keep 100% home win record intact after beating NorthEast United FC

    football Indian Super League 2022-23, BFC vs ATKMB: Bengaluru FC in a tricky tie against ATK Mohun Bagan at home-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC in a tricky tie against ATK Mohun Bagan at home

    Recent Stories

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs SEN: The 5 top moments as England bamboozles past Senegal-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022, ENG vs SEN: The 5 top moments as England bamboozles past Senegal

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions Know how your week will be from December 5 to December 11 gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions: Know how your week will be from December 5 to December 11

    Numerology Prediction for December 5 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for December 5, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Love relationship marriage horoscope Check predictions from December 5 to December 11 gcw

    Love, relationship, marriage horoscope: Check predictions from December 5 to December 11

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Predictions for December 5 to December 11 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Predictions for December 5 to December 11

    Recent Videos

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai - vma

    Singer Sonu Kakkar papped outside a dubbing studio in Mumbai

    Video Icon
    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal

    MCD Election 2022: Opportunity to clean up Delhi, says Arvind Kejriwal after casting vote

    Video Icon
    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Manipal Hospitals opens one of Bengaluru's largest dialysis centres

    Video Icon
    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Navy Day 2022: Indian Navy celebrates 1971 'Operation Trident'

    Video Icon
    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral - gps

    Madhya Pradesh: Bus crashes vehicles after driver dies of heart attack; CCTV footage goes viral

    Video Icon