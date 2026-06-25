The quakes caused several multi-storey buildings to collapse in major residential areas of Caracas like Altamira and Caricuao. Panicked residents rushed out onto the streets as walls crumbled and fell.

Caracas: Venezuela was rocked by two powerful earthquakes that struck just a minute apart. Registering 7.1 and 7.5 on the Richter scale, these are being called the strongest quakes to hit the country in over a century. The twin tremors, centered off the Caribbean coast, caused major damage, with several buildings collapsing in the capital city of Caracas and other areas, according to international media reports.

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Hundreds of people have been injured in the disaster. Videos are emerging showing collapsed walls and widespread destruction. In major residential areas of Caracas, like Altamira and Caricuao, several multi-storey buildings have come crashing down. Panicked residents were seen running out into the streets as their homes crumbled. There are also reports of people being trapped under the debris.

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Power and mobile networks are completely down in many parts of the city. The Interior Ministry has urged the public to clear the roads to allow emergency responders to reach the injured. Authorities have also issued a strict warning, telling people to stay away from damaged buildings and remain in safe, open areas due to the high risk of aftershocks.

The US Geological Survey reported that the first earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1. Its epicentre was on the Caribbean coast, about 168 km west of Caracas, with tremors felt over a 13 km area. Just a minute later, an even stronger quake of 7.5 magnitude struck. Its epicentre was 16 km southwest of Morón, and its tremors were felt across 10 km. Following the quakes, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued an alert for possible tsunami waves along the coasts of Venezuela, Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao.

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