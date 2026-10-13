Filmmaker Karan Johar challenged actor Salman Khan with the question "Still a Virgin?" in a newly released teaser for the final season of Koffee With Karan 9.

"Still a Virgin?" — Karan Johar put superstar Salman Khan right on the spot. On October 12, a new teaser for Koffee With Karan 9 dropped. It featured that audacious question, immediately hooking viewers. Johar clearly tapped into a decade-old controversy, one that still dogs Khan. This is shaping up to be a candid farewell season premiere.

Back in 2013, on Koffee With Karan Season 4, Khan made headlines. He had famously claimed virginity, saving himself for marriage. That statement—delivered during his 2013 appearance—became a show highlight. It fueled endless speculation and amusement among fans and media alike.

Salman's Witty Reply

"Control, my brother, control." Khan retorted this instantly viral phrase to Johar's re-posed "Still a Virgin?" He delivered the playful dismissal with a smirk. It masterfully avoided a direct answer, showing Khan's classic humor. He even teased Johar about the "last season" pretext to lure guests. This meta-commentary struck a chord with viewers. The actor's remark, mimicking a popular film dialogue, left Johar laughing. Fans now buzz about the premiere.

The Virginity Claim's Enduring Legacy

For years after 2013, Khan's 'virgin' claim—made on Koffee With Karan Season 4—was everywhere. This audacious claim by one of Bollywood's most eligible and notoriously private bachelors fueled countless discussions, memes, and journalistic pieces. It seemed a rare, unguarded glimpse into Khan's personal life. Or, perhaps, a carefully crafted narrative. Johar's decision to ask "Still a Virgin?" a decade later shows the statement's lasting impact. It highlights both Khan's public image and the show's legacy of delivering celebrity confessions. This sets a high bar for the final season.

Johar's Approach for a Grand Finale

Karan Johar wants Koffee With Karan 9's final season to be unforgettable. He's prepared to bid adieu with a bang. His trademark style of probing personal questions—often laced with wit and mischief—defined the show for two decades. Asking a superstar like Salman Khan "Still a Virgin?" shows Johar's intent. He pushes boundaries to elicit genuine, headline-worthy responses in the show's final run. Guests might open up more, understanding this is their last chance to grace the famous couch in this format. This approach has historically yielded Bollywood's most talked-about revelations. Khan's premiere episode already demonstrates that commitment to candor.

Final Season Premiere

This is it. Koffee With Karan Season 9 confirms its final run. The celebrity chat show started in 2004. It spanned eight seasons and 161 episodes. Fans feel nostalgic, but also eagerly await a huge finale. Salman Khan will be the inaugural guest for this farewell season. He sets a high benchmark for upcoming episodes. The ninth season premieres October 14, 2026, exclusively on JioHotstar. This marks Khan's third time on the show. He opened Season 4 in 2013 with his memorable virginity claim. He later featured in the landmark 100th episode of Season 5. Bringing such an iconic guest back for the opener marks a full-circle moment, kicking off the show's grand exit.