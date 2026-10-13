Chelsea star Cole Palmer faces backlash after a viral video showed him ignoring young fans seeking autographs after a 5-1 win over Bournemouth. UK broadcaster Michelle Dewberry slammed his attitude, while fans debated his treatment of supporters.

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has come under heavy fire following a viral video of him ignoring young fans seeking selfies and autographs after the team’s victory over Bournemouth in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 10.

Chelsea recorded their third win of the ongoing Premier League season with a 5-1 victory over Bournemouth in front of their home crowd at Stamford Bridge, thanks to a dominant attacking performance. Jordan Henderson and Joao Pedro netted a brace each, and Morgan Rogers netted the opening goal for the Blues in their emphatic home win,

Though Cole Palmer played a key role in Chelsea’s victory as a midfielder, his off-field actions quickly stole the headlines. In a viral clip circulating across social media platforms. The 24-year-old was seen ignoring the children who were waiting outside the stadium for photos and autographs from the Chelsea star.

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‘You’re a Douchebag’

Cole Palmer’s apparent snub of young supporters outside the stadium sparked widespread condemnation online, with many accusing the Chelsea star of arrogance and disrespect towards his young supporters.

UK broadcaster Michelle Dewberry did not hold back during a televised segment addressing the footage, slamming the England international's attitude toward fans who had waited hours in the cold and called him ‘an absolute douchebag’.

“I just think, Cole, you're an absolute douchebag. You seem to be forgetting the kind of people who put you where you are,” Dewberry said on a live telecast.

“Now, a little boy. You're obviously his hero, and he's wearing your name for goodness sakes. Even a hello, just a simple smile would do, would it not?" he added.

Cole Palmer’s apparent snub of young supporters outside Stamford Bridge, some of whom were holding jerseys bearing his name, has seemingly overshadowed Chelsea’s dominant victory over Bournemouth, as the viral footage and Michelle Dewberry’s blunt criticism of the Chelsea star sparked further debate over his treatment of young fans.

Palmer, who has been playing for Chelsea since 2023 following a four-year stint with Manchester City, has yet to publicly comment on the viral incident or the criticism surrounding his interaction with the young supporters.

‘Disgraceful’: Fans React To Cole Palmer’s Apparent Snub Of Children

Chelsea star Cole Palmer’s viral video showing him apparently ignoring young fans after the Bournemouth match has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with fans and football enthusiasts criticising his treatment of children while others defended his decision not to stop for photographs and autographs.

Taking to their X handles, many expressed disappointment over Palmer’s apparent snub, with some questioning his attitude towards young supporters, while others argued that footballers should be allowed to walk away without stopping for photographs and autographs.

Another section of fans defended Palmer, arguing that stopping for one supporter could lead to expectations that he must stop for everyone, while others insisted that a brief smile or greeting would have made a difference to the young fans waiting to meet their idol.

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Cole Palmer will return to action when Chelsea takes on Everton at Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Saturday, October 17.

Also Read: Premier League: Arsenal seal comeback win, Chelsea thrash Bournemouth