LeBron James responded to Donald Trump’s criticism of his national anthem conduct with a blunt one-liner. Trump had called the NBA star a “total disgrace” after Philadelphia’s historic 29-point comeback win over Cleveland.

Philadelphia 76ers star LeBron James brushed off US President and Republican Party leader Donald Trump’s criticism of his behavior during the national anthem following the team’s comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia on Thursday, October 22.

Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 114–106, rallying all the way back from a massive 29-point deficit to secure their home opener. However, Philadelphia’s victory was overshadowed by Donald Trump’s sharp criticism of NBA legend LeBron James over his pregame conduct.

Trump, who is currently campaigning for his Republican Party candidates for the November 3 midterm US elections, accused the American basketball legend of disrespecting the USA national anthem after a video of him continuing to practice his golf swing on the court while The Star-Spangled Banner was being performed.

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LeBron James’ Reaction to Trump’s Criticism

LeBron James has been Donald Trump’s nemesis, given the US President’s frequent vocal attacks against the four-time NBA champion over the years. From labelling him a ‘total disgrace’ to repeatedly targeting his social justice activism, Trump has routinely used James as a political foil.

Following the Philadelphia 76ers’ comeback victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron was asked by the reporters in the locker room after the victory about Trump’s comments. Reacting to the social media post by Trump, the NBA legend took a hilarious jibe at the Republican Party leader when asked about it in the post-game press conference.

“It must be a slow news day at the office,” James told the reporter, and the video of which went viral on social media.

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LeBron James, who is playing his 24th NBA season in the league, turned in a solid performance with 17 points and 10 rebounds to help anchor Philadelphia’s historic 29-point second-half comeback.

The ongoing NBA season is his debut with the Philadelphia 76ers after his blockbuster offseason move, where he joined forces with Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to pursue a fifth championship ring.

Why Did Trump Criticise James?

Donald Trump, who actively uses his own social media platform, Truth Social, shared a video of LeBron James, who was seen moving around, stretching, and practicing his golf swing on the court while The Star-Spangled Banner was being played prior to the season opener against the New York Knicks

Trump called the four-time NBA champion a ‘total disgrace’ and demanded an apology from him to American military veterans for his pregame actions.

“While listening to our National Anthem, LeBron James disrespects our Country! I said right from the beginning that he's no good, a TOTAL DISGRACE," Trump wrote on social media.

“LeBron James should apologize to all of those Great American Warriors and Heroes who died for the American Flag, and all that our Country stands for!" he added.

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LeBron James and Donald Trump have shared a long, high-profile rivalry over the years. The friction between the two dates back nearly a decade, highlighted by public back-and-forths over social issues, activism, and politics.

The rivalry began when James came to the defence of Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry in 2017 after Trump rescinded a White House invitation to the NBA champion.

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